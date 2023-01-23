Executive Coach Presents Strategies and Insights for Improving Corporate Relationships

"Corporate Streetfighter" by Dr. Jeffrey Litwin is released with Forbes Books

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Streetfighter: How to Excel in Business and Life Using Brains, Cunning, and Finesse, by Dr. Jeffrey Litwin is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books and is available on Amazon today.

Dr. Jeffrey Litwin Releases Corporate Streetfighter with Forbes Books

For Dr. Litwin, corporate streetfighting is about learning the ropes of your career, taking the heat, and fighting for what you want to achieve, no matter what obstacles are in your way. Written for people who are struggling to work with—or around—their boss at the expense of career advancement, Corporate Streetfighter gives readers the actions they need to start building the careers of their dreams.

The mantra of Corporate Streetfighter is as follows: manage your boss, manage yourself, and manage your career. Pulling from his own experience as a corporate streetfighter, Dr. Litwin posits that if people can manage their relationship with their boss, set realistic expectations, and establish healthy boundaries, they can reduce stress at work and ultimately receive more recognition for the good work they do. His book provides a unique methodology for gaining control of one's relationship with their boss, while developing behaviors and strategies for changing oneself that can fast-track readers to promotions, raises, and the life they want to lead.

"This book will show you exactly how to work with your boss, whether you are in your first management position or one step away from becoming a CEO, and whether your boss likes you or not," Dr. Litwin said. "Will you be able to fight for what you want to achieve, or will you have to throw in the towel because you didn't take the time to understand what was really going on in the ring? This book will give you the tools to go the distance and win the fight of your career and of your life."

About Dr. Jeffrey Litwin

Dr. Jeffrey Litwin's career has included positions as the CEO of eResearchTechnology (now Clario), the CEO of MedAvante-ProPhase, the COO of WIRB-Copernicus Group, and the cofounder of Patient Genesis, which he sold to the WIRB-Copernicus Group. In those roles, he participated in the acquisition of over twenty-five companies. Today, he is president of Litwin Consulting, LLC, an executive coaching and strategic advisory firm.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Media Contacts

Samantha Miller, smiller@forbesbooks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Forbes Books