Greenleaf Trust Announces Hire of Managing Director

Bill Feldmaier is coming home to lead Greenleaf Trust's southeast Michigan initiatives

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenleaf Trust announced today that Bill Feldmaier is joining the company as managing director of southeast Michigan located in its Birmingham office. With more than 20 years of experience in the institutional pension, 401k and retirement space, Feldmaier will be responsible for market strategy, business development and leadership of the Greenleaf Trust's Birmingham office. He will be working throughout southeast Michigan to grow the firm's personal trust, family office and retirement plan business.

Bill Feldmaier, Managing Director of Southeast Michigan for Greenleaf Trust (PRNewswire)

Feldmaier, a Birmingham native, joins Greenleaf Trust from Lord, Abbett & Co., where he was a director of consultant relations. He has also held senior national sales leadership roles at Transamerica, CUNA Mutual Group and Comerica Bank.

Feldmaier also brings a varied background to the Greenleaf Trust team. He received a full athletic football scholarship to the University at Buffalo after setting numerous passing records at Birmingham Seaholm High School. He is also a published author and has chaired numerous retirement industry conferences throughout the country. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Ithaca College, where he completed his final two years of football eligibility and also earned a Master of Science from the school. He will reside in Birmingham with his wife and four sons following their relocation from Annapolis, Maryland.

"We are thrilled to have Bill join the Greenleaf Trust team and add a proven leader to build momentum in Birmingham," said Michael Odar, president and chief executive officer of Greenleaf Trust. "Our company is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and with the strong leadership qualities that Bill brings to our team, I know he will continue to propel us forward."

"I have followed the success of Greenleaf Trust for the past six years and admired their client centric service model, commitment to local communities and organizational culture," said Feldmaier. "After 22 years of national travel, it was time to make some halftime adjustments. I reflected on what is most important for the second half; family and organizational culture. There truly is no better feeling than taking on a new role that aligns perfectly with my personal and professional goals. Serving clients, leading teams and connecting people have been the most rewarding aspects of my career. That is what Greenleaf Trust represents for me, and I am ecstatic to be back in my hometown of Birmingham where I will have the ability to connect with leaders in the business community, give back to the local area and be part of an amazing team."

About Greenleaf Trust

With offices in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Birmingham, Bay Harbor, Traverse City and Midland, Greenleaf Trust is an independent Michigan-chartered trust-only bank, exclusively focused on wealth management, trust and estate administration, and administration of company-sponsored retirement plans. Through our unique, client-centric team approach, we provide highly personal and customized client service, with no conflicts of interest, to ensure our clients' financial security from generation to generation. www.greenleaftrust.com

Media Contact:

Megan Bowman

mbowman@lambert.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greenleaf Trust