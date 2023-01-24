InventHelp Inventors Develop Fire Suppressant System (OCC-1632)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fast and effective means of saturating a structure and the area around it to protect it against an advancing wildfire," said one of two inventors, from Anaheim, Calif., "so we invented the FIRE SUPPRESSANT SYSTEM. Our design could help prevent the structure from being damaged or engulfed by a fire."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a property against advancing wildfires. In doing so, it helps to reduce potential damage. It also enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to activate so it is ideal for households and other structures in areas prone to wildfires. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

