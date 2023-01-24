Kiddie Academy experiences record growth in 2022

Educational child care provider surpasses 300 franchise locations across 33 states and Washington, D.C. as enrollment increases nearly 9%

ABINGDON, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , a nationally recognized system of comprehensive educational child care franchises, grew enrollment nearly 9% system wide as the company expanded to more than 305 franchised Academy locations last year, a 7% increase over 2021. The rise in enrollments outpaced unit growth, meaning Academies, on average, served more children year over year.

"Our incredible growth shows that the demand for quality child care is high, and Kiddie Academy is ready to meet it," said Joshua Frick, president of Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC. "Our franchisees contribute to the success of the organization, and their dedication to offering high quality care to children across the country helps us continue to grow."

The franchise system opened 22 new Academies in 2022, expanding its footprint into Oregon and Iowa, new markets for the Kiddie Academy brand. Texas fueled the most growth, opening six new Academies. Construction began for franchise locations in three new states, Hawaii, Kentucky and Oklahoma, scheduled to open for business in 2023.

Last year also marked a milestone for corporate social responsibility efforts for the brand. In 2022, Kiddie Academy corporate team members volunteered more than 300 hours through the company's robust volunteer time off program, and the brand donated more than $80,000 to charities, including partner organization Family Promise .

The Kiddie Academy brand also established its Community Fund in June to support educators and staff in times of hardship. In the first six months of operation, the fund collected more than $16,000 in donations and awarded six grants totaling just over $5,000.

"Kiddie Academy's purpose-driven objective is twofold," said Frick. "We support staff and educators during difficult life events with the Community Fund. We also work to help local communities on a larger scale by donating time and raising money through events."

To support the brand's ever-evolving proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum, Kiddie Academy initiated two national surveys in 2022, gleaning insights from 4,000 parent respondents. Some key findings that will inform ongoing curriculum development include that 95% of parents believe it's important that a school curriculum reinforces the values children learn at home and that 73% of parents say they learned most life and social skills during their early school years.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 300 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 33 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 37,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

