Advarra Announces Appointments of Scott Hoffman as Chief Commercial Officer and Scott Uebele as Chief Operating Officer

Key leadership appointments highlight continued commitment to offering connected solutions across the clinical research ecosystem and providing best-in-class operational delivery to customers

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, clinical research technology for sites and sponsors, and research quality and compliance consulting services, announced today that Scott Hoffman has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. In addition, Scott Uebele, formerly President & Chief Research Services Officer at Advarra, has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. These leadership appointments reinforce the company's focus on advancing clinical research through integrated solutions for sites, sponsors, and CROs and underscore Advarra's commitment to operational excellence.

Hoffman will be responsible for managing the commercial organization and driving a unified, client-centric commercial strategy. He will be a member of the leadership team, reporting directly to Gadi Saarony, Advarra CEO.

"We're pleased to welcome Scott Hoffman to Advarra," said Saarony. "His expertise in building and leading collaborative, high-performing sales organizations will support our strategy of connecting the clinical research ecosystem globally by offering holistic, integrated solutions that provide transformational benefits to our customers."

Hoffman brings more than 20 years of experience in life sciences and sales to Advarra. He has held several leadership positions at Medidata, including his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Sales, where he was responsible for their Global Mid-Market and Strategic Accounts business. Prior to joining Medidata, Hoffman held various global sales and operational leadership roles at C3i Solutions (now HCL Technologies). His earlier career included technology positions at several companies including Schering Plough and Aventis.

Hoffman commented, "I'm excited to join Advarra to enhance how the commercial organization engages with the clinical research industry and contributes to meeting the company's strategic goal of advancing clinical research to make it safer, smarter, and faster."

As Chief Operating Officer, Uebele is responsible for strategy and operations for Review Services, including institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), data monitoring, and endpoint adjudication, Global Services and Product Delivery, Consulting Services as well as Advarra's customer success teams. In this role, he will ensure that Advarra's well-established focus on operational excellence, quality, and client intimacy is consistently applied across the entire organization. Uebele has a long tenure at Advarra. Prior to his current role, he was President and Chief Research Services Officer at Advarra, overseeing Review Services and Consulting. Previously, Uebele held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Advarra where he directed the financial, legal, analytics, and contracts activities.

"Scott Uebele is a great fit for the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer," said Saarony. "Not only does he have more than 20 years of global experience in strategic operations and financial leadership, but Scott knows our people, our business, and our industry. Over the years, Scott has been a key contributor to our growth, and this expanded role as Chief Operating Officer will further enhance the support we can provide for our customers."

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

