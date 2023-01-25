Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Doubles Franchise Signings & Openings Year-Over-Year as Development Surges in 2023

Leading Coffee Franchise Gains Steam as One of the Hottest Emerging QSR Brands in the Market Today

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, closes out a record-breaking year awarding 45 franchise agreements while opening eight new stores. Alongside this impressive development, the brand continues to achieve high performance marks with a 76% average unit volume increase compared to that of pre-COVID, 2019. These achievements have set the foundation for a remarkable 2023 as Bad Ass Coffee continues to prove itself as a standout, premium coffee franchise that's winning by differentiating its brand experience.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii (PRNewswire)

Key to its strong performance has been strategic systemwide investments and enhancements to strengthen overall brand infrastructure and support. Notable accomplishments in 2022 range across digital innovations, strategic development plans, new hires, and menu announcements - including:

"We're very proud of the milestones that we achieved in 2022 and the positive impact that they have had on our franchisees' business," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Our continued and aggressive push to build a best-in-class national coffee franchise opportunity with a strong infrastructure, technology & innovation, and a craveable menu has Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii poised for even bigger strides in 2023."

According to Bad Ass Coffee's 2022 FDD, the top 25% of stores saw average net sales of more than $1.2 million. Over the past several years, leadership has been building a strong infrastructure and telling the brand story and growing the brand foot-print through an omni-channel sales strategy.

Bad Ass Coffee recently signed its largest deal in brand history with the announcement of a 20-unit agreement in Florida. In 2023, leadership aims to hone in on development efforts in the Southeast, Southwest, and Coastal DMAs, in addition to re-establishing store presence in Hawaii. With a robust pipeline, the brand is projecting 20-30 new store openings by year-end. These development efforts contribute to Bad Ass Coffee's overall goal to open 150 new locations over the next four years.

Amid this era of high-growth, Bad Ass Coffee plans to continue to increase its brand awareness while honoring its Hawaiian heritage. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $385,500-$778,000*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 25-plus U.S. franchise locations – with additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

