InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Power a Vehicle Key Fob (RKH-439)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a vehicle service advisor and have dealt with many dashboard warning light cases simply caused by a weak or dead battery in the portable fob. I thought there could be a better way to continuously power the key fob," said an inventor, from Armstrong, Pa., "so I invented the ETERNI-KEY. My design saves time and it could help protect the environment against disposable fob batteries."

The invention provides an improved design for a vehicle key fob. In doing so, it ensures that the battery is always charged and ready for wireless communication. As a result, it eliminates the frustration and delays associated with a weak or dead key fob battery. The invention features an innovative and environmentally friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers.

