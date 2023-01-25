KINLEY CONSTRUCTION LAUNCHES SERVICE, MAINTENANCE AND PARTS DIVISION FOR ROTATING EQUIPMENT

The firm's new division will provide service, maintenance and parts for steam turbines, reciprocating, centrifugal and screw compressors, integral engines, and centrifugal pumps across a broad range of industries.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinley Construction announced it has launched Kinley Advanced Technical Services (KATS), a service, maintenance, and parts division for rotating equipment.

Kinley Construction announces new rotating equipment service division, bringing new jobs to Western New York .

KATS offers solutions to multiple industries and works in tandem with Kinley's aviation, railroad, energy, and government divisions. The division has established a regional headquarters in Wellsville, NY, and brought new jobs to the region by re-opening a plant which was closed by a company who performed similar work there in 2020.

"As a family and company with deep roots in Western New York, we're elated to re-open this facility to serve the oil, gas and power generation markets and drive new job growth in Allegany County. This aligns with our expansion goals and enables us to take advantage of some of the best people and talent in the country—something we've been doing for over 100 years in this region," said Jimmy Kinley, CEO of Kinley Construction.

Kinley Construction's current Chief Operating Officer, Mark Vitale, will also serve as President of KATS. Vitale has over 20 years of operations, supply chain, engineering, design, and safety experience with multiple manufacturing organizations.

"I'm tremendously excited about the opportunity and niche KATS fills for rotating equipment," said Vitale. "For key industries, including Kinley Construction customers, KATS is meeting a critical need that's not widely available today," he added.

Vitale tapped former colleague and executive Ron Fox to head up sales and business development for KATS. Fox stated, "This is an outstanding opportunity to grow a highly needed service in the industrial marketplace. I'm excited to join KATS and be part of Kinley Construction, who has had an outstanding reputation in industrial construction for over 110 years."

Organizations interested in obtaining more information about KATS can contact Ron Fox, VP Business Development, at rfox@kinleyconstruction.com.

About Kinley Construction: The Kinley family has been in oil and gas for six generations and over 110 years. Today, Kinley Construction is a premier industrial and mechanical infrastructure contractor for the aviation, railroad, government, and energy industries, specializing in construction, service and maintenance of midstream fueling terminals, hydrant fueling facilities, bulk storage facilities, diesel fueling platforms, and industrial waste systems as well as service, maintenance and parts for rotating equipment.

