TDK Taps RAM Partners To Manage Two Top Market Apartment Communities

ATLANTA , Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK, a privately held development and construction company with projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest, has engaged RAM Partners to manage two Class A apartment communities under the Vintage brand in Tennessee and Florida respectively.

The partnership adds to award-winning RAM's remarkable growth, bringing the number of units under management to more than 50,000 across 19 states.

"We are thrilled with our partnership with the excellent team at TDK, which is consistently setting new standards in multifamily," said Bill Leseman, President, RAM Partners. "Their Vintage properties offer an elevated lifestyle and amenities that outdo the rest of the market, and RAM Partners creates welcoming, vibrant and thriving communities for our residents. It's a perfect match."

Vintage Cleveland is just outside of Chattanooga in Cleveland, Tennessee — the premier destination for residents looking for breathtaking beauty, adventure and history. Vintage Lake Mary features exceptional spaces that draw inspiration from the Florida sunshine and a neighborhood surrounded by endless possibilities around Orlando.

TDK has successfully completed over 10,000 units valued at more than $1.2 billion. Its deep history in the construction industry and its high-quality company culture propelled TDK to become one of the top multifamily companies in the United States.

J Turner Research, an independent multi-family research firm, has honored RAM Partners for the number of communities with top Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) scores. It has been in top 10 of the National Multifamily Housing Council's 50 largest apartment managers for eight consecutive years in the ORA Power Ranking.

TDK originated in Henderson, KY and was founded by the late Dorris Keach in 1959. Today, TDK maintains its headquarters in Murfreesboro, TN and is a three-generation company that develops, builds and owns multifamily properties throughout the Southeast and Southwest. For more information, visit tdkconstruction.com.

RAM Partners manages more than 50,000 apartment communities across 19 states and has a track record of success through dedication to superior service. RAM attributes their success to their results-driven model consisting of three parts — people, approach and partnership. Dedicated to providing the highest quality experience, each member of the RAM team shares a common set of goals and takes pride in exceeding resident expectations. Entrusting properties to RAM Partners means a positive impact on the bottom line and a smart move for everyone involved. For more information, visit rampartnersllc.com.

