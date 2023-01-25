Visit St. Pete/Clearwater Launches "Warm Up To Win" Campaign with Grand Prize of Five Free Trips Through 2027

Campaign to "heat up" on National Plan for Vacation Day with NYC pop-up event and ultimate online trip giveaway

ST. PETE/CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater (VSPC) is giving the gift of warmth and sunshine with the launch of a new " Warm Up To Win " campaign. The campaign will highlight the area's Florida Gulf coast beaches, endless rays of sunshine, family fun and superb dining scene, positioning St. Pete/Clearwater as the ideal winter destination, and give one lucky fan the chance to win a trip to the destination with a stay at TradeWinds Island Resorts on St. Pete Beach every year for the next five years. A special, free "Warm Up To Win" pop-up event will highlight the initiative on Tuesday, January 31 from 12 – 6 p.m. in New York City's bustling Herald Square.

TradeWinds Island Resorts on St. Pete Beach (PRNewswire)

New York City residents and visitors are invited to quite literally warm up by enjoying an interactive St. Pete Beach Day inside a heated greenhouse, and enter for a chance to "Warm Up To Win" the ultimate sweepstakes. Coastal-clad ambassadors will greet guests and encourage them to "take a soak" in the fun VSPC bubble-like ball pit hot tub, take part in themed games, and spin-to-win VSPC and TradeWinds Island Resorts prizes and swag. Onsite resort representatives will offer destination travel information, ideas and tips. A lively tiki hut will serve complimentary samples of the TradeWinds' tropical "Island Sunshine" beverage, transporting guests to a perfect warm day on the breezy shores of St. Pete Beach. The first 50 guests to post their "hot tub" selfies on Instagram and or Facebook tagging @vspc and #PlanForVacation will win a VSPC branded swimsuit and towel! The event is open to the public and appropriate for all ages.

Strategically held in tandem with National Plan for Vacation Day , the "Warm Up To Win" pop-up event will celebrate travel by transporting New York consumers to the white sand beaches and warm, emerald green waters of St. Pete/Clearwater. This important day for the tourism industry, celebrated annually on the last Tuesday in January, was developed by the U.S. Travel Association to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the whole year.

According to a recent study by Sorbet , a company that helps businesses manage PTO, even Americans who get PTO aren't really using it. Per the report, an average of 55% of PTO went unused in 2022, compared to just 28% in 2019 before the pandemic began. There is no better time to start planning your trip to St. Pete/Clearwater which is home to multiple award-winning beaches among many other accolades.

"Since it's never too early to start planning, we are thrilled to introduce our exciting new campaign, "Warm Up To Win," on National Plan for Vacation Day by gifting the perfect vacation to paradise for one lucky winner for the next five years," VSPC President and CEO Steve Hayes said. "From our award-winning beaches to our unmatched art offerings, world-class dining and more, St. Pete/Clearwater offers the perfect respite from winter," concluded Hayes.

VSPC has partnered with TradeWinds Island Resorts to offer its beautiful beachfront property as part of the campaign's sweepstakes grand prize. Located directly on the sugary white sands of the Gulf of Mexico on St. Pete Beach, TradeWinds Island Resorts offers 40 acres of limitless beachfront recreation, sumptuous dining, and many exciting family activities, such as their unique three-story, dual-line zipline on the beach.

The online sweepstakes, which can be entered both in person and online, is open January 18, 2023, through March 31, 2023. The rules are simple: each participant is allowed one online entry per person to win one trip to St. Pete/Clearwater for four people every year for the next five years. Each trip will include round-trip airfare for up to four (4) people, three-night single hotel accommodations at TradeWinds Island Resorts and $300 resort credit. The prize also includes a Visit St. Pete/Clearwater beach bag.

The new campaign will be supported through digital, out-of-home and traditional advertising media. New Yorkers looking for a first sneak peek are invited to stop by VSPC's booth at the New York Travel & Adventure Show Jan. 28 – Jan. 29 at booth 742 where they will have the chance to chat with brand representatives and "Spin to Win" free prizes.

To learn more about the pop-up event and RSVP, visit the Facebook event here . To enter the sweepstakes, go to the campaign website, WarmUpToWin.com! For more information on hotels, attractions, itineraries, and to begin planning your vacation to America's Best Beaches visit www.visitstpeteclearwater.com.

About Visit St. Pete/Clearwater

World-class beaches and 24 dynamic communities packed with culture and adventure await in St. Pete/Clearwater, the jewel of Florida's Gulf coast, only 90 miles west from Orlando. Situated on a sun-drenched peninsula separating the Gulf of Mexico from Tampa Bay, the area has received more than 30 awards in the past decade for its pristine white-sand beaches, including two St. Pete/Clearwater beaches in the Top 5 on TripAdvisor's 2020 Best Beaches in the U.S. – No 2, St. Pete Beach and No. 5, Clearwater Beach. Culture shines here too, from institutions like St. Pete's Dalí Museum, housing the largest collection of the famed surrealist's works outside Spain, to a burgeoning street art scene that's drawing international acclaim. The vibe is alive in St. Pete/Clearwater. Start planning your next vacation at VisitStPeteClearwater.com . #LetsShineSPC

About TradeWinds Island Resorts

The TradeWinds Island Resorts – the Island Grand and the RumFish Beach Resort – are located directly on 40 acres of sugary white sands of the Gulf of Mexico on St. Pete Beach in Florida. The resorts offer limitless beachfront recreation, sumptuous dining, fantastic family activities and programs, and world class meeting and function facilities.For additional information on TradeWinds Island Resorts, visit JustLetGo.com. #JustLetGo

