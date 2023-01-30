Smart Balloon Practices for Valentine's Day - Say "I Love You" to your sweetheart and the planet!

Smart Balloon Practices for Valentine's Day - Say "I Love You" to your sweetheart and the planet!

TRENTON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Take "LOVE" to the next level this Valentine's Day by sharing your love of balloons with your sweetheart – and showing "LOVE" for the planet – by never releasing balloons and always using and disposing of balloons properly.

The Balloon Council is encouraging sweethearts everywhere to follow Smart Balloon Practices and the motto, "Don't let go: Inflate. Weight. Enjoy." so everyone can continue to enjoy heartfelt, colorful balloons AND take active steps to protect the environment.

You can also follow these tips, POPPD for short, to remember how to safely use balloons:

Put A String on It – Just as you want to secure the one you love, always keep balloons secured with a string and tied to a weight.

Only Love is Forever – When finished with disposable balloons, pop and properly dispose of them. Foil balloons, on the other hand, can be reinflated or repurposed.

Protect Your Loved Ones – Nothing compares to the love you feel for your child, so make sure that children with balloons are always monitored. Children under eight (8) years of age can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons.

Practice Self-Love – Be kind to your body by NEVER inhaling helium.

Don't let go – of your lover's hand or your balloon. Do not release any balloons into the air, they can end up in places where they don't belong.

"Millions of balloons are sold on Valentine's Day, so this is a perfect time to increase awareness about Smart Balloon Practices," said Lorna O'Hara, Executive Director of The Balloon Council (TBC), a non-profit organization made up of responsible retailers, distributors, and manufacturers. The Balloon Council is dedicated to educating others about the wonders of balloons and the proper handling of them.

Another way to help show your "LOVE" for the planet is to participate in a beach or neighborhood clean-up around Valentine's Day to catch any stray balloons that accidentally "got away."

"We need everyone to do their part to help keep our planet healthy. Following Smart Balloon Practices is a great way to enjoy balloons and make sure they don't wind up where they don't belong," added O'Hara.

For more information about TBC's National Smart Balloon Practices Education Campaign visit balloonsliftup.com, email BeBalloonSmart@gmail.com , or call (800) 233-8887.

Contact: Stacey Ehling, stacey@princetonscgroup.com , 609-408-2461

View original content:

SOURCE The Balloon Council