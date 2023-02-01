Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ending Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco) (PRNewswire)

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at https://newsroom.cisco.com.

Date:

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Time:

1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:

888-848-6507

212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

RSVP:

No RSVP is necessary

To Listen via the Internet:

We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.

Replay: A telephone playback of the Q2 FY2023 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on February 15, 2023, through 4:00 PM (PT) February 22, 2023. The replay will be accessible by calling 866-361-4941 (International callers: 203-369-0189). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Carol Villazon Robyn Blum Cisco Cisco (408) 527-6538 (408) 853-9848 carolv@cisco.com rojenkin@cisco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.