WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN FEBRUARY 2023

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Appoints New Director General — Latia Duncombe, seasoned Bahamian business professional and former Acting Director General, has been appointed Director General. She will continue overseeing efforts to drive tourism's recovery and growth, and further showcase The Bahamas as a leading Caribbean destination.

"Our Ocean, Our World" Immersive Dining Experience Opens in Miami — Hidden Worlds and The Islands of The Bahamas have partnered to host an immersive 13-day dining pop-up that merges Bahamian art, entertainment and conservation efforts. "Our Ocean, Our World" will take place 15 Feb. to 4 March 2023, with partial proceeds benefitting Beneath the Waves, a non-profit dedicated to protecting the ocean's ecosystems.

Book Valentine's Day Dinner at Café Boulud at Rosewood Baha Mar — Chef Antoine Baillargeon at Café Boulud Rosewood Baha Mar has meticulously crafted a one-night-only Valentine's Day tasting menu for couples. The six-course culinary voyage starts at $190 per person and features oysters, caviar and truffle. Reservations are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Upscale Cocktail Lounge, The Dilly Club, Now Open at Atlantis Paradise Island — Atlantis Paradise Island opened The Dilly Club, a specialty coffeehouse by day and craft cocktail lounge by night. Created by the owners of the popular Bon Vivants Bar & Café in Nassau, the menu is extensive, and boasts 50 different original, classic and exotic libations.

Devour! The Beach Arrives in Green Turtle Cay — Green Turtle Club in The Abacos will host Devour! The Beach, an event coordinated by the largest food and film festival in the world, from 2 – 5 Feb. 2023. Attendees will participate in a weekend of dining, workshop and film experiences led by a team of international chefs, sommeliers and mixologists.

Aztec Airways Adds More Flights to Eleuthera — On 24 Jan. 2023, Aztec Airways increased weekly service between Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in Florida and North Eleuthera International Airport. Travellers can now book short-haul flights every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, reaching Eleuthera in only an hour and fifteen minutes.

Grand Bahama Island To Break Ground on New International Terminal — The domestic terminal at Grand Bahama Airport reopened on 2 Jan. 2023, following a full renovation to repair the extensive damages sustained from Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Shortly after, it was announced that the international terminal will be renovated as well — United Orca Construction Company was awarded the $1.2 million contract. Work is expected to begin in Q1 2023.

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Caerula Mar Club Launched Three New Add-On Packages — Luxurious Out Island escape Caerula Mar Club, located on South Andros, launched three new add-on packages that offer special events and experiences tailored to romance, wellness and adventure travellers. Packages start at $830 per couple.

The Cove Eleuthera Is the Place for Lovers — Throughout February, The Cove invites couples to celebrate their love with the Rest & Radiance Package, which includes two nights of luxury accommodations, a picnic of Champagne and strawberries to be enjoyed on a Floating Sea Lounge, a sunset cruise with canapés and Champagne, a private alfresco breakfast, and more.

Save Big on Valentine's Day in Grand Bahama Island — The Flash Sale at Grand Bahama Island's Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan offers a 50% discount, making for an affordable all-inclusive Valentine's Day escape. With the discount, room rates start at $89 per night. There are also complimentary upgrades to marina-view rooms based on availability. The booking window is now through 14 March 2023 for travel until 14 March 2023.

U.S. Travellers Can Fly to the Out Islands for Free — U.S. residents are eligible for one free airline ticket or one free Bahamas Ferries ticket to the Out Islands from Nassau when they pre-book a minimum of four nights at any resort participating in the Bahama Out Island Promotion. Those booking seven nights or more can score two free tickets. The booking window is now through 13 Feb. 2023 for travel until 31 Aug. 2023.

