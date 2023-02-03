Albuquerque-based Electric Playhouse Expands to the Las Vegas Strip

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Playhouse, the premier destination for interactive and immersive play experiences, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location on the Las Vegas Strip. The new venue will feature a variety of interactive and immersive games, fine dining and events, as well as fully customizable venue rentals for one-of-a-kind corporate events, private parties and weddings.

Electric Playhouse (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to bring the Electric Playhouse experience to the Las Vegas Strip and thrilled to be joining The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, one of the most iconic shopping destinations in Las Vegas," said Brandon Garrett, CEO & Co-Founder of Electric Playhouse. "Play is essential for all ages, not just for children. It is at the core of the human experience. It helps us to connect with others, to connect with ourselves, to be creative, to be inspired, and to have fun. We believe that play can change the world, and we want to share that with Las Vegas."

The new Electric Playhouse location will offer a unique and exciting environment where people can come together to play, dine, and celebrate. The location will feature an array of cutting-edge interactive and immersive games, art shows and events.

Electric Playhouse is committed to fostering a sense of community and connection through play-based activities and events. The Las Vegas location will expand this mission, providing a fun, inclusive and safe space for guests to play, connect and create memories.

The new Electric Playhouse location on the Las Vegas Strip is set to open in Summer 2023, and tickets and reservations will be available soon. For more information, visit www.electricplayhouse.com/las-vegas or follow Electric Playhouse on social media @playelectric

About Electric Playhouse

Electric Playhouse is a premier destination for interactive and immersive play experiences. The company's mission is to bring play back into the lives of everyone through interactive and immersive games, fine dining, and events. Electric Playhouse is committed to fostering a sense of community and connection through play-based activities and events and creating opportunities for individuals to discover the many benefits of play.

SOURCE Electric Playhouse