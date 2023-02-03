Announcing the Launch of The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials (AOD) is being launched and introduced at upcoming industry conferences SCOPE and the Health Equity in Clinical Trials Congress this month. The AOD will become the first entity to represent industry in an effort to meet new government and regulatory demands in the field of diversity.

AOD (PRNewswire)

The mission of the organization is to bring industry leaders together to establish much needed standards and best practices related to improving the representation of diverse participants in clinical trials. This will be achieved through the development, integration, and monitoring of quality and consistent diversity methodology across the research industry.

Dr. Jerome Adams, Chairman of the Board of the AOD and former US Surgeon General stated, "there is no time like the present to take action on behalf of industry to develop standards, GCPs, and practices to guide and establish direction in this rapidly growing area of importance. Being involved in this groundbreaking step forward, is critical to the path towards progress for participants of diverse backgrounds."

Dr. Diana Foster, who will share her significant experience in leading many initiatives in diversity believes, "the changing face of clinical trials will require a collaborative vision for change to be executed across the clinical trial spectrum. This will require consensus at a high level and the development of actionable standards to move the needle."

A prestigious Advisory Board of leaders will be announced soon who will support this unprecedented step towards the assurance of representative diversity and inclusion in clinical trials.

Diana Foster, Ph.D.

The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials

dfoster@associationofdiversity.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials