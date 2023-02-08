Mesirow Wealth Management Hires Andrew Mutlu as Part of Ongoing Growth Strategy

Firm hires Andrew Mutlu , CFP ® , APMA ® as Wealth Advisor

Focus will be on providing comprehensive wealth planning and constructing investment strategies tailored to fit the needs of high net worth individuals and families

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that Andrew Mutlu has joined Mesirow as a Wealth Advisor, joining the Leibson-Maniscalco Wealth Management team. Andrew will focus on providing comprehensive wealth planning and constructing investment strategies that are tailored to fit the needs of high net worth individuals and families. Mesirow recently ranked 47th in Barron's 2022 list of Top 100 RIA Firms, a ranking based on assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other key metrics.

"Andrew's commitment to financial education and first-class client service make him a great fit for Mesirow Wealth Management's personal, comprehensive approach to wealth planning and pursuit of excellence within our culture," said Brian Price, Head of Advisory Services.

"Mesirow has a rich, longstanding history of helping wealth clients achieve their financial goals. I am excited to be joining Mesirow Wealth Management and look forward to contributing to the team's ongoing growth," said Andrew Mutlu, Wealth Advisor.

Andrew has seven years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Mesirow, he held roles as a Financial Advisor and an Investment Executive with other wealth management firms. He volunteers at Junior Achievement of Chicago to help educate and inspire youth around financial literacy.

Andrew earned his Bachelor of Science from Ohio University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) professional and an Accredited Portfolio Management AdvisorSM. He holds the Series 7, 6, 63 and 65 FINRA licenses.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions and Investments.

Media

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries, and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. © 2023. All rights reserved. Securities offered through Mesirow Financial, Inc. member FINRA, SIPC.

2022 Crain's Best Places to Work (Received August 2022 reflective of previous 12 months – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent workplace excellence research firm, conducted a two-part survey. Part one, consisted of an employer questionnaire, used to collect information about benefits, policies, practices, and other general information. Part two was a confidential 77-question employee survey used to evaluate local employee's workplace experience and culture. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm's future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mesirow is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mesirow by any of its clients.

2022 Barron's Top RIAs (Received September 2022 for the year 2021 – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). In order to be considered for the Barron's 2022 Top RIA Firms list, applicants were required to complete a 145-question survey, with the firm's ADV informing the majority of responses. Firms were also required to meet a number of other specified requirements to be eligible for inclusion. Firms were ranked based on various qualitative and quantitative factors, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory records of the advisors and firms, technology spending, staff diversity, organic and M&A growth, client segmentation as well as succession planning. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm's future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mesirow is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mesirow by any of its clients.

