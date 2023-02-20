Culver's Celebrates National FFA Week With Annual FFA Essay Contest

Restaurant chain recognizes FFA members' dedication and impact, supports future of agriculture education with $15,000 in awards

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocating for the importance of agriculture and agricultural education has long been a commitment for Culver's – especially during National FFA Week (Feb. 18-25). This year, in its ninth annual FFA Essay Contest, the national restaurant chain is partnering with U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action (USFRA) and the Decade of Ag movement for the first time to energize students around the creation of a sustainable and resilient agricultural future.

Culver's longstanding relationship with FFA is part of its Thank You Farmers® Project, an initiative that aims to advocate for the positive impact of agriculture while investing in agricultural education in order to create a more resilient and sustainable world. Culver's has donated over $4 million to agricultural causes through the Thank You Farmers Project since the program's founding in 2013.

"There's never been a more important time to have passionate and energized young leaders in agriculture, and FFA is at the forefront of making that a reality," said Alison Demmer, Culver's marketing and public relations manager and former Wisconsin FFA president. "Partnering with USFRA and their Decade of Ag movement this year is the perfect opportunity to get students excited to share their ideas for a climate-smart, sustainable future of agriculture."

Three FFA members will be selected as winners, earning prizes of $7,500, $5,000 and $2,500 for their FFA chapters to pursue additional educational projects and learning initiatives. Culver's has awarded over $115,000 in prizes to contest finalists since 2015.

This year's contest focuses on the Decade of Ag movement, which is facilitated by USFRA and brings together more than 160 organizations and leaders from the food and agriculture industries to work toward a climate-smart, sustainable future. Culver's has supported the movement since its official endorsement in 2020, and Culver's Chief Marketing Officer Julie Fussner also serves as a member of USFRA's board of directors.

This year's essay prompt is:

As a member of FFA and a future agricultural leader, what excites you about a movement like the Decade of Ag?

Written essays (1,000 words or less) and videos (five minutes or less) will be accepted at culvers.com/essaycontest until the deadline of May 1, 2023, at 9 a.m. CT. Students must be active members of their FFA chapter for the 2023-24 school year to be eligible.

To make a donation and join Culver's in the mission to secure the future of agriculture and create a sustainable food supply, visit https://ffa.givenow.stratuslive.com/culvers.

To learn more about Culver's Thank You Farmers Project, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project.

About Culver's:

For over 38 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers 900 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About National FFA Organization:

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About USFRA:

U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action (USFRA) is a 501(c)(3) that is comprised of more than 30 farmer-led organizations and other leaders across the U.S. food and agriculture value chain. USFRA cultivates a shared vision of co-creating sustainable food systems and a belief that bold action is needed. USFRA drives a broad range of projects that advance meaningful action and results in the co-creation of solutions for sustainable food production, climate change, and economic sustainability. USFRA is serving as the secretariat for a Decade of Ag, a shared vision for the food and agriculture sector, now endorsed by 160 leaders. Learn more at www.usfarmersandranchers.org.

