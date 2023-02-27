Baby Magic Launches New Vanilla & Oat Soothing Line & Creamy Whipped Butters

The Iconic Brand Elevates Skincare Routine for Baby and Family

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After being trusted by parents for over 70 years, Baby Magic, the iconic baby skincare brand, is introducing a brand-new collection focused on sensitive skin needs with products that are great for baby and the whole family. Skin condition needs are rising with 55% of parents seeking products geared towards sensitive skin*. Baby Magic understands that special care can often come at a higher cost which is why the brand is focused on providing affordable, quality care to all parents. The brand's Soothing collection contains two new products that are made for baby's sensitive skin but perfect for the whole family – Soothing Hair & Body Wash and Creamy Whipped Butter.

Baby Magic Soothing Hair & Body Wash, Vanilla & Oat Creamy Whipped Butter and Soft Powder Creamy Whipped Butter (PRNewswire)

The Baby Magic Soothing line helps comfort dry, sensitive skin and is packed with nourishing ingredients such as colloidal oat, shea butter, vanilla, aloe and vitamins B5, and E. The lightly scented formulas feature a soft vanilla and oat scent with delicate notes of sheer jasmine, vanilla musk, coconut cream and sandalwood. The Soothing Hair & Body Wash is sulfate and tear-free, hypoallergenic and gently cleanses hair and body to help soothe and balance dry, sensitive skin. Follow up bath time with the Creamy Whipped Butter that offers a light and airy moisturizing option for parents to gently lock in hydration and nourish their little one's dry skin with natural shea butter, aloe and vitamins.

Baby Magic's beloved Moisturizing line is also growing with the addition of a Creamy Whipped Butter! Made with shea butter, aloe, calendula oil and vitamins B5 and E, this formula is lightweight with quick absorption that provides deep and long-lasting moisturization. The scent includes soft powder, sheer florals and vanilla musk for a clean, nostalgic scent. This product is the perfect regimen addition to the brand's existing Moisturizing Hair & Body Wash in the soft powder scent.

"For more than 70 years, Baby Magic's washes and lotions have been staples in the homes of parents and grandparents who adore the way the nourishing ingredients make baby's skin feel and smell," said Jon Song, CEO, at Naterra International Inc. "To honor all of our loyal brand fans, we wanted to expand our offerings to include a sensitive skin option with our comforting Vanilla & Oat Soothing line and a new product form in the Creamy Whipped Butters that the whole family can enjoy for soft, smooth and hydrated skin – no matter what age!"

The Vanilla & Oat Soothing collection and Moisturizing Creamy Whipped Butter are available in the family aisle at Walmart and on Walmart.com. All products are free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes and mineral oils and are hypoallergenic and dermatologist recommended. With simplicity, value and quality in mind, Baby Magic is an all-in-one solution for parents and families.

To learn more about Baby Magic and their new products, visit the website or connect with the brand on Facebook or Instagram.

About Baby Magic

Trusted by moms for over 70 years, Baby Magic is a family-owned and operated business that believes that all families deserve quality products for those daily bonding moments that become treasured lifelong memories. Hypoallergenic, tear-free, and paraben-free – Baby Magic features nourishing formulas, comforting scents and wholesome ingredients at a value loved by parents since 1951. Visit Baby Magic at babymagic.com to learn more.

About Naterra

Based in Coppell, Texas, just outside of Dallas, Naterra International is housed with a new, one-of-a-kind cosmetic manufacturing plant with state of the art capabilities. The 320,000 square foot landmark manufacturing, distribution and research facility adheres to the strictest of quality control measures to provide custom formulations of innovative goods. Priding itself on research and innovation, Naterra stays ahead of the marketplace trends to consistently produce the latest and greatest products. Naterra is home to household name brands like Tree Hut, Baby Magic and more.

*Baby Products Quantitative Market Study, Q32_ Do you actively seek out baby products for sensitive skin? How often? Base: Total (n=313)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baby Magic