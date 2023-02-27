Hillenbrand Annual Meeting Led by New Chairperson, Helen Cornell

BATESVILLE, Ind., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) today announced the completion of its first annual meeting of shareholders under the leadership of Helen Cornell. As previously disclosed, Ms. Cornell became the Chairperson of the Company's Board on January 10, 2023. Ms. Cornell had been acting as Vice Chairperson of the Board since February 2022. She succeeded former Chairperson F. Joseph (Joe) Loughrey, who retired in accordance with the Board's retirement policy.

"Helen's strong manufacturing background and global industrial expertise continues to benefit the Board, the company, and our shareholders as Hillenbrand continues to execute its profitable growth strategy," said Kim Ryan, President and CEO of Hillenbrand.

Ms. Cornell has been a member of the Hillenbrand Board since 2011. Beginning in 2018, she served as Chairperson of Hillenbrand's Compensation and Management Development Committee until she became Chairperson of Hillenbrand's Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee in 2022, a role she retains in addition to Chairperson of the Board. She recently retired as the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chair of privately-owned Owensboro Grain Company. In addition to Hillenbrand, she is a director of the privately-owned food distributor Dot Family Holdings, LLC. Her manufacturing experience includes serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gardner Denver, now Ingersoll Rand, and previously as a director at Alamo Group, Inc.

"I am honored to serve as the Chairperson of the Board," said Ms. Cornell. "Hillenbrand's transformation into a pure-play industrial company allows it to focus on core industries that build upon its industrial processing expertise, and I look forward to continuing the work with my fellow Board members to advance the culture of success and innovation within Hillenbrand."

"It has truly been a privilege to have Joe's dedicated leadership as Board Chair during the past decade. His deep industrial experience and insights have unequivocally helped shape the company into what it is today," said Ms. Ryan.

