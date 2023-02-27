Workday Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Total Revenues of $1.65 Billion, Up 19.6% Year Over Year

Subscription Revenues of $1.50 Billion, Up 21.7% Year Over Year

24-Month Subscription Revenue Backlog of $9.68 Billion, Up 21.3% Year Over Year

Total Subscription Revenue Backlog of $16.45 Billion, Up 28.4% Year Over Year

Fiscal Year 2023 Total Revenues of $6.22 Billion, Up 21.0% Year Over Year

Subscription Revenues of $5.57 Billion, Up 22.5% Year Over Year

Operating Cash Flows of $1.66 Billion, Up 0.4% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenues were $1.65 billion , an increase of 19.6% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Subscription revenues were $1.50 billion , an increase of 21.7% from the same period last year.

Operating loss was $89.0 million , or negative 5.4% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $101.0 million , or negative 7.3% of revenues, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $305.3 million , or 18.5% of revenues, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $237.1 million , or 17.2% of revenues, in the same period last year. 1

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.49 , compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.29 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $1.00 and $0.99 , respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share of $0.82 and $0.78 , respectively, in the same period last year.2

Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Total revenues were $6.22 billion , an increase of 21.0% from fiscal 2022. Subscription revenues were $5.57 billion , an increase of 22.5% from the prior year.

Operating loss was $222.2 million , or negative 3.6% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $116.5 million , or negative 2.3% of revenues, in fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $1.21 billion , or 19.5% of revenues, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $1.15 billion , or 22.4% of revenues, in the prior year. 1

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $1.44 , compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.12 in fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $3.73 and $3.64 , respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share of $4.20 and $3.99 , respectively, in the prior year. 2

Operating cash flows were $1.66 billion compared to $1.65 billion in the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $6.12 billion as of January 31, 2023 .

Comments on the News

"We closed our fiscal year with another solid quarter, further reinforcing the strength of our value proposition as more organizations continue to select Workday to help manage their people and finances," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, co-CEO, and chair, Workday. "Despite the unpredictable environment, we remain well-positioned to drive the future of work for our more than 10,000 customers thanks to our amazing employees and unique approach to embedding artificial intelligence and machine learning into the very core of our platform."

"We have a clear strategy in place heading into fiscal 2024, and our land opportunity with net new finance and HR customers is wide open as we continue to gain ground with both large and medium-sized enterprises across the globe," said Carl Eschenbach, co-CEO, Workday. "We are doubling down in strategic growth areas by investing in our customer base, focusing on key industries, evolving and investing in our partner ecosystem, and relentlessly focusing on innovation. I am excited for the year ahead as we work together to execute on Workday's path to becoming one of the largest and most profitable software companies in the world."

"Our solid fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 results underscore the durable demand for our solutions, as organizations of all sizes continue to prioritize finance and HR modernization," said Barbara Larson, chief financial officer, Workday. "We are maintaining the midpoint of our preliminary fiscal year 2024 subscription revenue guidance while increasing our fiscal 2024 non-GAAP operating margin outlook to the high end. We now expect subscription revenue of $6.525 billion to $6.575 billion, growth of 17% to 18%, and non-GAAP operating margin of 23.0%, which includes a 150 basis point increase resulting from a change in our useful life policy for servers and network equipment. Our outlook reflects our strong fourth quarter execution and the scale of our model, balanced with our expectation that the environment will remain uncertain in the near-term."1

Recent Highlights

Carl Eschenbach to co-CEO to serve alongside Aneel Bhusri through January 2024 , at which time Carl is expected to assume sole CEO responsibilities and Aneel will assume a full-time role as executive chair and will remain as chair of the Board of Directors. Workday announced the appointment ofto co-CEO to serve alongsidethrough, at which time Carl is expected to assume sole CEO responsibilities and Aneel will assume a full-time role as executive chair and will remain as chair of the Board of Directors.

Workday appointed Sayan Chakraborty to co-president, Robynne Sisco to vice chair, and elected Mark Hawkins as an independent director of its Board of Directors.

Workday now serves the financial management and HR needs of more than 10,000 customers globally, which includes over 50% of the Fortune 500 and more than 25% of the Global 2000.

Fortune 500 having selected Workday, and able to benefit from the newly introduced AI and ML-based demand forecasting, which helps drive greater accuracy and cost effectiveness in the retail space. Workday's continued industry focus continues to pay off with growing momentum within the retail industry, with more than 50% of the retail organizations in the500 having selected Workday, and able to benefit from the newly introduced AI and ML-based demand forecasting, which helps drive greater accuracy and cost effectiveness in the retail space.

$250 million expansion of its Workday Ventures fund to power innovation in AI and ML. Workday announced expansion of its Workday Ventures fund to power innovation in AI and ML.

Sunday, February 12 , focused on what it means to be a "rock star" in the workplace. Workday released its first-ever commercial at the Big Game on, focused on what it means to be a "rock star" in the workplace.

Workday was listed on JUST Capital's 2023 JUST 100, which ranks America's largest publicly traded companies on the most important issues as determined by the American public, including the environment, how companies treat employees and customers, and how they support their communities.

Earnings Call Details

Workday plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed via webcast. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

Workday uses the Workday Blog as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

1 Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin exclude share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets. See the section titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying financial tables for further details.

2 Non-GAAP net income per share excludes share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets, and income tax effects. See the section titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying financial tables for further details.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2023 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Workday's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin with its forward-looking GAAP operating margin in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to quantify share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from our non-GAAP operating margin, as it requires additional inputs such as the number of shares granted and market prices that are not ascertainable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the timing and impact of Workday's future leadership structure, Workday's full-year fiscal 2024 subscription revenues and non-GAAP operating margin, growth, innovation, opportunities, demand, strategy, and investments. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) breaches in our security measures or those of our third-party providers, unauthorized access to our customers' or other users' personal data, or disruptions in our data center or computing infrastructure operations; (ii) service outages, delays in the deployment of our applications, and the failure of our applications to perform properly; (iii) the impact of recent macroeconomic events, including inflation and rising interest rates, on our business, as well as our customers, prospects, partners, and service providers; (iv) our ability to manage our growth effectively; (v) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications, advancements in technology, and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vi) the development of the market for enterprise cloud applications and services; (vii) acceptance of our applications and services by customers and individuals, including any new features, enhancements, and modifications, as well as the acceptance of any underlying technology such as machine learning and artificial intelligence; (viii) our ability to implement our plans, objectives, and other expectations with respect to any of our acquired companies; (ix) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (x) the regulatory, economic, and political risks associated with our domestic and international operations; (xi) the regulatory risks related to new and evolving technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence; (xii) delays or reductions in information technology spending; and (xiii) changes in sales, which may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription model. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Workday's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

Workday, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



January 31, 2023

January 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,886,311

$ 1,534,273 Marketable securities 4,235,083

2,109,888 Trade and other receivables, net 1,570,086

1,242,545 Deferred costs 191,054

152,957 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 225,690

174,402 Total current assets 8,108,224

5,214,065 Property and equipment, net 1,201,254

1,123,075 Operating lease right-of-use assets 249,278

247,808 Deferred costs, noncurrent 420,988

341,259 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 305,465

391,002 Goodwill 2,840,044

2,840,044 Other assets 360,985

341,252 Total assets $ 13,486,238

$ 10,498,505 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 153,751

$ 55,487 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 260,131

195,590 Accrued compensation 563,548

402,885 Unearned revenue 3,559,393

3,110,947 Operating lease liabilities 91,343

80,503 Debt, current —

1,222,443 Total current liabilities 4,628,166

5,067,855 Debt, noncurrent 2,975,934

617,354 Unearned revenue, noncurrent 74,540

71,533 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 181,799

182,456 Other liabilities 40,231

24,225 Total liabilities 7,900,670

5,963,423 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 259

251 Additional paid-in capital 8,828,639

7,284,174 Treasury stock (185,047)

(12,467) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 53,051

7,709 Accumulated deficit (3,111,334)

(2,744,585) Total stockholders' equity 5,585,568

4,535,082 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,486,238

$ 10,498,505

Workday, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Subscription services $ 1,495,402

$ 1,229,173

$ 5,567,206

$ 4,546,313 Professional services 150,858

146,968

648,612

592,485 Total revenues 1,646,260

1,376,141

6,215,818

5,138,798 Costs and expenses (1):













Costs of subscription services 274,146

220,208

1,011,447

795,854 Costs of professional services 179,333

169,589

703,731

632,241 Product development 615,589

537,738

2,270,660

1,879,220 Sales and marketing 489,895

410,947

1,848,093

1,461,921 General and administrative 176,255

138,621

604,087

486,012 Total costs and expenses 1,735,218

1,477,103

6,438,018

5,255,248 Operating income (loss) (88,958)

(100,962)

(222,200)

(116,450) Other income (expense), net 11,039

17,141

(37,750)

132,632 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (77,919)

(83,821)

(259,950)

16,182 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 47,778

(10,568)

106,799

(13,191) Net income (loss) $ (125,697)

$ (73,253)

$ (366,749)

$ 29,373 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.49)

$ (0.29)

$ (1.44)

$ 0.12 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.49)

$ (0.29)

$ (1.44)

$ 0.12 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic 257,322

250,043

254,819

247,249 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, diluted 257,322

250,043

254,819

254,032









(1) Costs and expenses include share-based compensation expenses as follows:



















Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Costs of subscription services $ 29,201

$ 23,235

$ 106,119

$ 85,713 Costs of professional services 30,217

30,112

110,216

113,443 Product development 169,209

147,790

618,973

543,135 Sales and marketing 69,015

57,571

249,248

215,692 General and administrative 63,271

43,225

210,066

154,422 Total share-based compensation expenses $ 360,913

$ 301,933

$ 1,294,622

$ 1,112,405

Workday, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (125,697)

$ (73,253)

$ (366,749)

$ 29,373 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 89,962

88,750

364,357

343,723 Share-based compensation expenses 360,913

292,235

1,294,622

1,100,584 Amortization of deferred costs 48,096

37,953

174,611

138,797 Amortization and writeoff of debt discount and issuance costs 955

997

6,955

3,988 Non-cash lease expense 23,432

21,529

91,750

86,235 (Gains) losses on investments 10,034

(20,366)

30,780

(145,845) Other 3,272

(6,997)

12,645

(14,213) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations:













Trade and other receivables, net (518,608)

(379,190)

(318,600)

(207,933) Deferred costs (129,414)

(108,695)

(292,437)

(238,453) Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,377

(14,106)

(14,070)

(35,153) Accounts payable 64,889

13,531

85,773

9,414 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 94,712

74,780

135,965

50,671 Unearned revenue 754,529

687,981

451,593

529,516 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 694,452

615,149

1,657,195

1,650,704 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of marketable securities (1,531,956)

(541,689)

(7,182,961)

(2,858,729) Maturities of marketable securities 1,181,324

500,625

4,948,833

2,804,103 Sales of marketable securities 50,969

171,730

104,324

199,016 Owned real estate projects (3,790)

(3)

(4,236)

(171,501) Capital expenditures, excluding owned real estate projects (73,539)

(73,355)

(359,552)

(264,267) Business combinations, net of cash acquired —

(450,334)

—

(1,190,199) Purchase of other intangible assets —

(8,007)

(700)

(8,007) Purchases of non-marketable equity and other investments (3,000)

(38,485)

(23,173)

(123,011) Sales and maturities of non-marketable equity and other investments (135)

—

11,539

5,169 Other —

(1)

—

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (380,127)

(439,519)

(2,505,926)

(1,607,426) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of debt discount —

—

2,978,077

— Repayments and extinguishment of debt —

(9,409)

(1,843,605)

(37,614) Payments for debt issuance costs —

—

(7,220)

— Repurchases of common stock (74,666)

—

(74,666)

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans, net of taxes paid for shares withheld 66,972

71,947

151,974

148,328 Other (201)

(54)

(739)

(463) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,895)

62,484

1,203,821

110,251 Effect of exchange rate changes 1,155

(620)

(595)

(705) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 307,585

237,494

354,495

152,824 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,587,655

1,303,251

1,540,745

1,387,921 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of period $ 1,895,240

$ 1,540,745

$ 1,895,240

$ 1,540,745

Workday, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

Three Months Ended January 31, 2023

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Other

Operating

Expenses (2)

Income Tax

and Dilution

Effects (3)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription services $ 274,146

$ (29,201)

$ (14,747)

$ —

$ 230,198 Costs of professional services 179,333

(30,217)

(1,381)

—

147,735 Product development 615,589

(169,209)

(6,016)

—

440,364 Sales and marketing 489,895

(69,015)

(9,850)

—

411,030 General and administrative 176,255

(63,271)

(1,343)

—

111,641 Operating income (loss) (88,958)

360,913

33,337

—

305,292 Operating margin (5.4) %

21.9 %

2.0 %

— %

18.5 % Other income (expense), net 11,039

—

—

—

11,039 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (77,919)

360,913

33,337

—

316,331 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 47,778

—

—

12,325

60,103 Net income (loss) $ (125,697)

$ 360,913

$ 33,337

$ (12,325)

$ 256,228 Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ (0.49)

$ 1.40

$ 0.13

$ (0.04)

$ 1.00 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ (0.49)

$ 1.40

$ 0.13

$ (0.05)

$ 0.99





(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 257,322 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 257,322 basic and 258,367 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Other operating expenses include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $21.2 million and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $12.1 million. (3) We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2023, the non-GAAP tax rate was 19%.

Workday, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

Three Months Ended January 31, 2022

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Other

Operating

Expenses (2)

Income Tax

and Dilution

Effects (3)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription services $ 220,208

$ (23,235)

$ (14,356)

$ —

$ 182,617 Costs of professional services 169,589

(30,112)

(1,970)

—

137,507 Product development 537,738

(147,790)

(7,362)

—

382,586 Sales and marketing 410,947

(57,571)

(10,945)

—

342,431 General and administrative 138,621

(43,225)

(1,534)

—

93,862 Operating income (loss) (100,962)

301,933

36,167

—

237,138 Operating margin (7.3) %

21.9 %

2.6 %

— %

17.2 % Other income (expense), net 17,141

—

—

—

17,141 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (83,821)

301,933

36,167

—

254,279 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (10,568)

—

—

58,881

48,313 Net income (loss) $ (73,253)

$ 301,933

$ 36,167

$ (58,881)

$ 205,966 Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ (0.29)

$ 1.21

$ 0.14

$ (0.24)

$ 0.82 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ (0.29)

$ 1.21

$ 0.14

$ (0.28)

$ 0.78





(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 250,043 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 250,043 basic and 264,581 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The numerator used to compute non-GAAP diluted net income per share was increased by $1.3 million for after-tax interest expense on our convertible senior notes in accordance with the if-converted method. (2) Other operating expenses include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $20.7 million and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $15.5 million. (3) We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2022, the non-GAAP tax rate was 19%. Included in the per share amount is a dilution impact of $0.04 from the conversion of GAAP diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share.

Workday, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

Year Ended January 31, 2023

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Other

Operating

Expenses (2)

Income Tax

and Dilution

Effects (3)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription services $ 1,011,447

$ (106,119)

$ (59,769)

$ —

$ 845,559 Costs of professional services 703,731

(110,216)

(6,678)

—

586,837 Product development 2,270,660

(618,973)

(23,162)

—

1,628,525 Sales and marketing 1,848,093

(249,248)

(42,490)

—

1,556,355 General and administrative 604,087

(210,066)

(5,115)

—

388,906 Operating income (loss) (222,200)

1,294,622

137,214

—

1,209,636 Operating margin (3.6) %

20.8 %

2.3 %

— %

19.5 % Other income (expense), net (37,750)

—

—

—

(37,750) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (259,950)

1,294,622

137,214

—

1,171,886 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 106,799

—

—

115,859

222,658 Net income (loss) $ (366,749)

$1,294,622

$ 137,214

$ (115,859)

$ 949,228 Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ (1.44)

$ 5.08

$ 0.54

$ (0.45)

$ 3.73 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ (1.44)

$ 5.08

$ 0.54

$ (0.54)

$ 3.64





(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 254,819 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 254,819 basic and 261,641 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The numerator used to compute non-GAAP diluted net income per share was increased by $3.5 million for after-tax interest expense on our convertible senior notes in accordance with the if-converted method. (2) Other operating expenses include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $85.5 million and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $51.7 million. (3) We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2023, the non-GAAP tax rate was 19%. Included in the per share amount is a dilution impact of $0.09 from the conversion of GAAP diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share.

Workday, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

Year Ended January 31, 2022

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Other

Operating

Expenses (2)

Income Tax

and Dilution

Effects (3)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription services $ 795,854

$ (85,713)

$ (54,551)

$ —

$ 655,590 Costs of professional services 632,241

(113,443)

(11,181)

—

507,617 Product development 1,879,220

(543,135)

(32,935)

—

1,303,150 Sales and marketing 1,461,921

(215,692)

(47,457)

—

1,198,772 General and administrative 486,012

(154,422)

(7,625)

—

323,965 Operating income (loss) (116,450)

1,112,405

153,749

—

1,149,704 Operating margin (2.3) %

21.6 %

3.1 %

— %

22.4 % Other income (expense), net 132,632

—

—

—

132,632 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 16,182

1,112,405

153,749

—

1,282,336 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (13,191)

—

—

256,835

243,644 Net income (loss) $ 29,373

$ 1,112,405

$ 153,749

$ (256,835)

$ 1,038,692 Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ 0.12

$ 4.50

$ 0.62

$ (1.04)

$ 4.20 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ 0.12

$ 4.38

$ 0.61

$ (1.12)

$ 3.99





(1) GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 247,249 basic and 254,032 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 247,249 basic and 261,849 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The numerator used to compute non-GAAP diluted net income per share was increased by $5.2 million for after-tax interest expense on our convertible senior notes in accordance with the if-converted method. (2) Other operating expenses include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $78.1 million and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $75.6 million. (3) We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2022, the non-GAAP tax rate was 19%. Included in the per share amount is a dilution impact of $0.11 from the conversion of GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Workday's results, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Workday has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin differ from GAAP in that they exclude share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share differs from GAAP in that it excludes share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets, and income tax effects.

Workday's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Workday's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Workday's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in Workday's business. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Workday's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

Management believes excluding the following items from the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations is useful to investors and others in assessing Workday's operating performance due to the following factors:

Share-based compensation expenses. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude share-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies. Share-based compensation expenses are determined using a number of factors, including our stock price, volatility, and forfeiture rates, that are beyond our control and generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period. Further, share-based compensation expenses are not reflective of the value ultimately received by the grant recipients.

Other operating expenses . Other operating expenses includes employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets from these non-GAAP measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Income tax effects. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of share-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The projected rate considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. For fiscal 2024 and 2023, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 19%, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. We will periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on our ongoing analysis of the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, relevant tax law changes, material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix, and any significant acquisitions.

The use of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share measures have certain limitations as they do not reflect all items of expense that affect Workday's operations. Workday compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review Workday's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

