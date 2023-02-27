ZTE and its partners scoop "5G Energy Challenge Award" from GSMA

Verifying that the "5G+Smart Mine" jointly built by coal mine and ICT has been recognized by the industry

Marking the successful practice of the first 5G 700MHz band and 2.6GHz fusion technology in the coal field in China

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, today announced that the company, together with its partners, specifically, the Dahaize coal of China Coal Group Shaanxi Company, China Coal Technology&Engineering Group, China Coal Information Technology (Beijing), China Mobile and China Broadnet, has been rewarded 2023 GSMA "5G Energy Challenge Award" for their joint efforts in the project of "Dual-frequency 5G Networks for Smarter Coal Mining".

ZTE and its partners scoop (PRNewswire)

This award well verifies that the "5G+Smart Mine" jointly built by coal mine and ICT has been recognized by the industry.

Currently, although the intelligent transformation of coal mine has become the consensus of the industry, negative factors like high risk for the underground personnel, insufficient data transmission capacity in production, complex production and management systems as well as difficult business integration still pose great threat to the industry, which makes it difficult to promote the current "5G private network 1.0" construction mode.

As one of the first batch of intelligent demonstration mines in China, Dahaize Coal Mine, bolstered with 5G 700MHz and 2.6GHz integrated networking, original intrinsically safe base stations and new cloud network architecture, has greatly improved the coverage of base stations while ensuring large bandwidth. It solves the problem of coal mine underground dispatching, realizes no optical cables in the working face, effectively reduces the network construction cost and promotes the intelligent development of Dahaize Coal Mine, thereby shaking off the image of being "bitter, dirty and tired" of the coal industry.

The success of "Dual-frequency 5G Networks for Smarter Coal Mining" project marks the successful practice of the first 5G 700MHz band and 2.6GHz fusion technology in the coal field in China, and it also lays the foundation for the in-depth development of "5G+" virtual interactive applications, robot clusters, unmanned driving, intelligent wearable equipment, intelligent patrol inspection, intelligent comprehensive mining, intelligent tunneling and other applications in coal mines.

Moving forward, ZTE, in partnership with industry partners, will stay committed to promoting the integration of 5G new infrastructure and the fourth industrialization, expecting to provide support for the digital transformation and development.

For more information, please visit ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at Mobile World Congress 2023, or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc23.html

ABOUT ZTE:

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

FOLLOW US:

Facebook www.facebook.com/ZTECorp

Twitter www.twitter.com/ZTEPress

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zte

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation

Communications

Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZTE Corporation