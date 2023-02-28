LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF IT SECURITY & COMPLIANCE

RENO, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Supply Chain is excited to announce the hiring of Alex Turco, Legacy's new Director of IT Security and Compliance. Alex has led large-scale initiatives in the IT security and risk management sectors to protect businesses from rapidly evolving cyber and technology-related threats. Alex's experience makes him the ideal director to lead Legacy forward in the protection of their company, customer and employee information.

Prior to joining Legacy, Alex acquired deep and broad expertise in a range of industries including life science, pharmaceutical, and consulting; where he was responsible for IT Governance, Compliance, and Risk Management Frameworks, Policies, and Standards. With a degree in Finance and an M.B.A. Concentration in Management Information Systems from Drexel University, he brings over 20 years of technical security and audit compliance experience to this role.

"The growth of the supply chain industry, as well as our own growth, has created significantly higher levels of IT security risk, and Alex's new role will help ensure that we continue to protect our customers, employees, and stakeholders," said Legacy CEO Mike Glodziak. "We have always had a strong security standard at Legacy, this investment in Alex and his new team will help to build upon that."

Under his new role, Alex will lead his team towards building best-in-class information networks that support Legacy's customer supply chain needs with a focus on security, flexibility and resiliency. Alex has proven success in managing enterprise risks, monitoring and implementation of compliance controls, and leading initiatives to forward protect informational resources.

"Evolving and strengthening our security and compliance capability is at the top of our go-forward IT strategy," said Jim Heidegger, VP of Information Technology for Legacy. "I am excited by what Alex is bringing to the table to elevate our security posture to the highest levels within the supply chain industry and beyond."

