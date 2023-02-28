Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report strong results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, in which we more than covered our regular and additional dividends of $0.34 per share with U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.50 per share and Core net investment income of $0.44 per share, and increased our regular dividend 43% from $0.28 per share per quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $0.40 per share per quarter, payable in monthly increments beginning in the first quarter of 2023. This increase in our dividend reflects the greater earnings that we are generating in this higher interest rate environment in which our loan portfolio is over 97% floating rate and our liability structure is over 65% fixed rate."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $9.71 $0.50

$5.12 $0.26

$28.59 $1.46

$19.78 $1.01 Core net investment income(1) 8.66 0.44

6.53 0.33

26.93 1.38

23.75 1.22 Net realized (loss) gain on investments (1.00) (0.06)

17.11 0.88

3.66 0.19

23.71 1.22 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation - -

- -

(0.01) -

- - Loss on debt extinguishment - -

- -

- -

(0.54) (0.03) Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments in taxable subsidiaries - -

(2.28) (0.12)

- -

(2.96) (0.15) Total realized income(2) $8.71 $0.44

$19.95 $1.02

$32.24 $1.65

$40.53 $2.05 Distributions (6.67) (0.34)

(1.18) (0.06)

(25.42) (1.30)

(22.22) (1.14) Net unrealized depreciation on investments (4.73) (0.24)

(10.80) (0.55)

(17.54) (0.90)

(6.93) (0.36) Net unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation 0.06 -

- -

0.01 -

- - Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries (0.06) -

1.10 0.06

(0.21) (0.01)

0.51 0.03 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $3.98 0.20

$10.25 0.53

$14.49 0.74

$33.57 1.72 Weighted average shares outstanding

19,604,040



19,500,866



19,552,931



19,489,750





(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)





As of

As of











December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021







Investments at fair value

$844.7

$772.9







Total assets

$898.2

$821.3







Net assets

$275.8

$285.1







Shares outstanding

19,666,769

19,517,595







Net asset value per share

$14.02

$14.61















































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 New investments

$30.1

$144.0

$211.0

$387.3 Repayments of investments

(53.2)

(164.0)

(127.5)

(287.6) Net activity

($23.1)

($20.0)

$83.5

$99.7





















As of

As of











December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021







Number of portfolio company investments

85

73







Number of debt investments

73

58

























Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)







Cash

10.3 %

7.4 %







Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.4 %

0.2 %







Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 %







Total

11.1 %

8.0 %

























Weighted average yield on total investments (4)







Cash

9.7 %

6.9 %







Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.3 %

0.2 %







Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 %







Total

10.4 %

7.5 %































(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 totaled $75.1 million and $63.7 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, totaled $46.5 million and $43.9 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $14.8 million and $13.2 million, income incentive fees totaled $3.8 and $3.0 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled ($2.8) million and $2.9 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $24.5 million and $18.7 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $1.8 million for both periods, income tax totaled $1.2 million and $1.1 million and other expenses totaled $3.2 million for both periods.

The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($2.8) million for the year ended December 31, 2022 due to the increase in unrealized losses, net of realized gains over the year. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net income, offset by realized losses.

Net investment income was $28.6 million and $19.8 million, or $1.46 and $1.01 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,552,931 and 19,489,750 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee and income tax expense accruals, for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $26.9 million, or $1.38 per share; and for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $23.7 million, or $1.22 per share.

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($17.5) million and ($6.9) million, respectively, and the Company had realized gains of $3.7 million and $23.7 million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $14.5 million and $33.6 million, or $0.74 and $1.72 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,552,931 and 19,489,750 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $199.2 million and $177.3 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

During the three months December 31, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 and $0.06 per share, respectively ($6.7 million and $1.2 million, respectively). During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $1.30 per share and $1.14, respectively ($25.4 million and $22.2 million, respectively), Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $3.8 million of the dividends declared in 2022 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2022:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

October 12, 2022

NINJIO, LLC

Cybersecurity awareness and training platform

$ 5,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver commitment















$ 100,000

Delayed draw term loan commitment















$ 313,253

Equity New Investment

November 16, 2022

Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC

Provider of safety, logistics, planning, and project management services to refineries and petrochemical plant

$ 12,893,258

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 606,742

Equity New Investment

November 22, 2022

COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC

End-to-end HUB software platform for the healthcare industry

$ 5,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver commitment















$ 285,714

Equity Add-On Investment

December 20, 2022

USASF Blocker V LLC*

Leading integrated used car retailer and subprime auto finance company

$ 200,000

Equity Add-On Investment

December 22, 2022

Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP*

Advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized publishers

$ 1,093

Equity New Investment

December 30, 2022

Madison Logic, Inc.

Provider of B2B account based marketing services

$ 4,529,217

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver commitment







* Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2022:



























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Realization

October 17, 2022

EC Defense Holdings, LLC

$ $1,450,000

$ $950,000

Equity Full Repayment

November 16, 2022

Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC

$ $10,342,500

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien Full Realization









$ $669,654

$ $170,619

Equity Full Realization

November 28, 2022

Colford Capital Holdings, LLC

$ —



($195,036)

Equity Full Realization

December 9, 2022

Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.

$ —

$ ($4,109,525)

Senior Secured – Second Lien Full Repayment

December 15, 2022

Spire Power Solutions, L.P.

$ $8,371,564

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien Full Realization

December 16, 2022

Skopos Financial Group, LLC

$ —

$ ($1,162,544)

Equity Full Repayment

December 22, 2022

TFH Reliability, LLC

$ $10,875,000

$ —

Senior Secured – Second Lien Full Realization









$ $351,797

$ $98,765

Equity Full Repayment

December 30, 2022

Madison Logic, Inc.

$ $10,586,585

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien Full Realization









$ $4,128,966

$ $4,128,966

Equity Full Realization

December 30, 2022

Bromford Holdings, L.P.

$ —

$ ($1,146,706)

Equity

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2022

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2022:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

January 5, 2023

GP ABX Holdings Partnership, L.P.*

Manufacturer of high barrier forming web films

$ 35,308

Equity New Investment

January 23, 2023

Evriholder Acquisition, Inc.

Designer and supplier of impulse products and merchandising solutions to retailers.

$ 13,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 873,333

Equity















$ 100,000

Revolver commitment New Investment

January 31, 2023

Red's All Natural, LLC

Premium frozen food manufacturer

$ 10,916,882

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 710,600

Equity









* Existing portfolio company



Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of February 28, 2023 was $205.6 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of February 28, 2023 was $313.6 million.

Distributions Declared

On January 11, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of January, February, and March 2023, as follows:

























Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 1/11/2023

1/30/2023

1/31/2023

2/15/2023

$ 0.1333 1/11/2023

2/27/2023

2/28/2023

3/15/2023

$ 0.1333 1/11/2023

3/30/2023

3/31/2023

4/14/2023

$ 0.1333

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 265440. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, March 15, 2023 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 47767. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $875,823,177

and $785,005,957, respectively)

$ 844,733,638

$ 772,873,326 Cash and cash equivalents



48,043,329



44,174,856 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



718,794



536,105 Interest receivable



3,984,409



2,944,599 Other receivables



34,245



54,752 Deferred tax asset



—



151,278 Deferred offering costs



1,100



14,888 Prepaid expenses



667,267



512,214 Total Assets

$ 898,182,782

$ 821,262,018 LIABILITIES











Notes payable

$ 98,549,692

$ 98,102,973 Credit Facility payable



197,685,281



175,451,116 SBA-guaranteed debentures



307,895,195



244,615,903 Dividends payable



—



1,171,059 Management fees payable



7,150,407



3,454,225 Income incentive fees payable



2,464,408



1,749,130 Capital gains incentive fees payable



569,528



3,388,151 Interest payable



4,640,841



3,693,662 Related party payable



1,060,321



— Unearned revenue



320,675



529,726 Administrative services payable



356,919



386,368 Income tax payable



1,175,373



3,269,514 Deferred tax liability



61,936



— Other accrued expenses and liabilities



475,593



338,958 Total Liabilities

$ 622,406,169

$ 536,150,785 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 275,776,613

$ 285,111,233 NET ASSETS











Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 19,666,769 and

19,517,595 issued and outstanding, respectively

$ 19,667

$ 19,518 Paid-in capital



275,114,720



274,559,121 Total distributable earnings



642,226



10,532,594 Net Assets

$ 275,776,613

$ 285,111,233 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 898,182,782

$ 821,262,018 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.02

$ 14.61

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





For the years ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 INVESTMENT INCOME

















Interest income

$ 72,964,999

$ 61,536,686

$ 55,350,781 Other income



2,147,577



2,142,308



1,307,533 Total Investment Income

$ 75,112,576

$ 63,678,994

$ 56,658,314 OPERATING EXPENSES

















Management fees

$ 14,848,174

$ 13,169,606

$ 11,084,450 Valuation fees



351,752



313,437



290,445 Administrative services expenses



1,810,576



1,798,966



1,781,603 Income incentive fees



3,782,151



3,043,470



2,527,813 Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee



(2,818,623)



2,867,131



(359,892) Professional fees



1,103,693



1,082,917



950,716 Directors' fees



329,000



315,000



394,816 Insurance expense



503,907



482,140



384,774 Interest expense and other fees



24,469,285



18,721,058



15,950,087 Income tax expense



1,161,668



1,102,374



771,134 Other general and administrative expenses



984,309



1,006,428



890,465 Total Operating Expenses

$ 46,525,892

$ 43,902,527

$ 34,666,411 Net Investment Income

$ 28,586,684

$ 19,776,467

$ 21,991,903 Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 3,660,595

$ 23,710,167

$ (10,129,859) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation



(6,091)



—



— Loss on debt extinguishment



—



(539,250)



— Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled non-affiliated investments



(17,542,230)



(6,928,160)



8,555,274 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation



6,040



—



— (Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments



(213,214)



510,868



(224,877) Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments



—



(2,957,220)



— Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 14,491,784



33,572,872



20,192,441 Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 1.46

$ 1.01

$ 1.13 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.74

$ 1.72

$ 1.04 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted



19,552,931



19,489,750



19,471,500 Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 1.30

$ 1.14

$ 1.15

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS





Common Stock







Total









Number

Par

Paid-in

distributable









of shares

value

capital

(loss) earnings

Net Assets Balances as of December 31, 2019

19,131,746

$ 19,132

$ 272,117,091

$ (1,565,050)

$ 270,571,173 Net investment income

—



—



—



21,991,903



21,991,903 Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(10,129,859)



(10,129,859) Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



8,555,274



8,555,274 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(224,877)



(224,877) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

—



—



(1,090,064)



1,090,064



— Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(22,402,959)



(22,402,959) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs

354,257



354



4,999,640



—



4,999,994 Balances at December 31, 2020

19,486,003

$ 19,486

$ 276,026,667

$ (2,685,504)

$ 273,360,649 Net investment income

—



—



—



19,776,467



19,776,467 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



23,710,167



23,710,167 Loss on debt extinguishment

—



—



—



(539,250)



(539,250) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(6,928,160)



(6,928,160) Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments



















510,868



510,868 Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments

—



—



—



(2,957,220)



(2,957,220) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

—



—



(1,861,213)



1,861,213



— Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(21,201,567)



(21,201,567) Distributions from net realized capital gains

—



—



—



(1,014,420)



(1,014,420) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs

31,592



32



393,667



—



393,699 Balances at December 31, 2021

19,517,595

$ 19,518

$ 274,559,121

$ 10,532,594

$ 285,111,233 Net investment income

—



—



—



28,586,684



28,586,684 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



3,660,595



3,660,595 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(6,091)



(6,091) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(17,542,230)



(17,542,230) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



6,040



6,040 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(213,214)



(213,214) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

—



—



(1,040,884)



1,040,884



— Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(21,633,343)



(21,633,343) Distributions from net realized capital gains

—



—



—



(3,789,693)



(3,789,693) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs

149,174



149



1,596,483



—



1,596,632 Balances at December 31, 2022

19,666,769

$ 19,667

$ 275,114,720

$ 642,226

$ 275,776,613

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the years ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities

















Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 14,491,784

$ 33,572,872

$ 20,192,441 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:

















Purchases of investments



(211,010,869)



(387,281,160)



(152,007,165) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



127,548,194



287,639,512



128,627,422 Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments



17,542,230



6,928,160



(8,555,274) Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations



(5,897)



—



— Increase in investments due to PIK



(1,357,177)



(939,030)



(664,992) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(2,519,462)



(2,412,991)



(2,098,788) Deferred tax provision (benefit)



213,214



(510,868)



224,877 Amortization of loan structure fees



567,375



518,930



647,872 Amortization of deferred financing costs



446,719



444,153



333,316 Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



1,227,952



1,088,132



701,068 Net realized (gain) loss on investments



(3,660,595)



(23,703,499)



10,129,859 Loss on debt extinguishment



—



539,250



— Changes in other assets and liabilities

















(Increase) decrease in interest receivable



(1,039,810)



(755,151)



725,262 Decrease (increase) in other receivable



20,507



(29,257)



— Increase in prepaid expenses



(155,053)



(25,026)



(118,967) Increase in management fees payable



3,696,182



628,903



129,542 Increase (decrease) in income incentive fees payable



715,278



1,067,470



(936,849) (Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable



(2,818,623)



2,867,130



(359,892) Decrease in administrative services payable



(29,449)



(5,123)



(21,787) Increase (decrease) in interest payable



947,179



1,549,577



(178,229) Increase in related party payable



1,060,321



—



— (Decrease) increase in unearned revenue



(209,051)



6,302



(36,344) (Decrease) increase in income tax payable



(2,094,141)



2,544,749



(192,235) Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities



136,635



164,227



(28,730) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$ (56,286,557)

$ (76,102,738)

$ (3,487,593) Cash flows from Financing Activities

















Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ 2,158,540

$ 449,515

$ 4,794,994 Sales load for common stock issued



(31,066)



(2,489)



(18,169) Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(517,054)



(53,327)



(95,681) Stockholder distributions paid



(26,594,095)



(21,044,928)



(24,341,646) Repayment of Notes



—



(48,875,000)



— Proceeds from issuance of Notes



—



100,000,000



— Financing costs paid on Notes



—



(2,237,835)



— Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures



63,600,000



73,500,000



15,500,000 Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures



(1,548,660)



(3,139,725)



(577,425) Financing costs paid on Credit facility



(193,635)



(136,219)



(1,880,099) Borrowings under Credit Facility



149,888,800



268,700,000



120,950,000 Repayments of Credit Facility



(126,607,800)



(265,360,000)



(108,500,000) Partial share redemption



—



—



(94) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$ 60,155,030

$ 101,799,992

$ 5,831,880 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 3,868,473

$ 25,697,254

$ 2,344,287 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period



44,174,856



18,477,602



16,133,315 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 48,043,329

$ 44,174,856

$ 18,477,602 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities

















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 21,280,060

$ 15,099,656

$ 14,441,061 Income and excise tax paid



3,255,809



1,445,000



940,000 Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan



—



—



228,943 (Decrease) increase in dividends payable



(1,171,059)



1,171,059



(2,167,630) (Decrease) increase in deferred offering costs



(13,788)



(75,112)



90,000 Gain on conversion of equity investment



—



6,668



—

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Net investment income

$9,708,610

$5,116,721

$28,586,684

$19,776,467 Capital gains incentive fee

(1,146,074)

1,026,559

(2,818,623)

2,867,131 Income tax expense

94,900

383,505

1,161,668

1,102,374 Core net investment income

$8,657,436

$6,526,785

$26,929,729

$23,745,972

















Per share amounts:















Net investment income per share

$0.50

$0.26

$1.46

$1.01 Core net investment income per share

$0.44

$0.33

$1.38

$1.22

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Net investment income

$9,708,610

$5,116,721

$28,586,684

$19,776,467 Net realized (loss) gain on investments

(998,222)

17,108,282

3,660,595

23,710,167 Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency translation

1,935

—

(6,091)

— Loss on debt extinguishment

—

—

—

(539,250) Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments

—

(2,276,193)

—

(2,957,220) Total Realized Net Investment Income

$8,712,323

$19,948,810

$32,241,188

$39,990,164

















Per share amounts:















Net investment income per share

$0.50

$0.26

$1.46

$1.01 Realized net investment income per share

$0.44

$1.02

$1.65

$2.05

