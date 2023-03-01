Huawei Releases F5G Series Products and Solutions for Five Scenarios of Industrial Digitalization

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the F5G Evolution, Unleashing Green Digital Productivity session held during the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023), Huawei released a series of new F5G products and solutions for five scenarios of industrial digitalization.

F5G, the Fifth-generation fixed network defined by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), is dedicated to moving from Fiber to the Home (FTTH) to Fiber to Everywhere. Marcus Brunner, ETSI ISG F5G Liaison Officer, said that fiber is the most efficient and green optical communication media. It can help various industries go green and digital. The F5G Advanced technologies significantly improve network capabilities in terms of bandwidth, latency, coverage, energy efficiency, intelligence, sensing, visibility, and resiliencibilty, better enabling industry digitalization and energy saving.

Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, said, "F5G evolution needs to focus on exploring new industrial application scenarios. This is key to releasing the potential of digital productivity. Based on technological innovation and industrial digitalization practices, Huawei has released all-optical network solutions that are more reliable, greener, and more efficient for various industries. Huawei looks forward to promoting F5G technologies together with industry partners."

Comprehensive Solution Upgrade for Five Scenarios

Based on F5G evolution, Huawei has upgraded all-optical network solutions to support digital transformation in five key scenarios, including campus network, WAN production network, industrial IoT, data center interconnection, and industry sensing.

For the campus network scenario, Huawei released the industry's first 50G POL prototype to build a next-generation campus network oriented to Wi-Fi 7. The new products not only meet users' requirements in the Wi-Fi 6 era, but also adopt industry-leading 50G PON optical modules and algorithms to support future Wi-Fi 7 without the need to replace the OLT, ODN, and ONU products.

At the session, Huawei, together with partners from around the world, released the All-Optical Campus Network Technology Application White Paper, providing a reference for future-oriented all-optical campus construction.

For the WAN production network scenario , Huawei released the industry's first end-to-end OSU product portfolio to build a reliable and continuously evolving production network for electric power and transportation industries. The new network features four capabilities: fully inheriting SDH services; providing end-to-end OSU hard pipes from backbone to access in order to ensure production security; breaking through SDH bandwidth restrictions and supporting 96 Tbps bandwidth per fiber to meet the bandwidth requirements of digital services; and supporting unified network management and simplified O&M.

For the industrial IoT scenario , Huawei released the industry's first lossless industrial optical network solution to comprehensively upgrade all-optical industrial networks. Based on the innovative dual-fed selective receiving technology and the industry's

For the data center interconnection scenario , Huawei released the latest Storage + Optical Connection Coordination ( SOCC ) feature to reduce the I/O link switchover duration from 120 seconds to 2 seconds, and expand 5 ms switchover from the C120 band to the C120+L120 band.

In the industry sensing scenario , Huawei released the EF3000 product featuring innovative Huawei oDSP and sensing algorithms. This product achieves zero false negatives and low false positives, improves sensing precision, and expands the application of fiber sensing from pipeline inspection to perimeter inspection for large campuses such as railways and airports, helping these campuses prevent illegal intrusion and ensure security.

In the future, Huawei will continuously make innovations to promote F5G evolution, develop leading products and solutions, and work with customers and partners to help various industries go green and digital.

View original content:

SOURCE Huawei