New Clinical AI Solutions Enable Early Disease Detection and Proactive Care for Patients with Lower GI Disorders, Diabetes and Prediabetes

Lucem Health™ Reveal uses existing clinical data to identify higher risk patients, improve care quality and lower costs

RALEIGH, N.C., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucem Health™ today announced the availability of its new early disease detection solutions, Lucem Health Reveal. Lucem Health Reveal leverages existing EHR data to identify patients who may be at a higher risk of serious or chronic disease. Reveal solutions surface previously undiscovered insights in readily available clinical data that can help provider organizations deliver greater clinical value for patients and more financial value to the organization.

Sixty percent of Americans live with at least one serious or chronic disease, such as cancer, diabetes, stroke, or heart disease. Early diagnosis and personalized intervention can improve outcomes and quality of life for patients, enabling treatment before a condition may become more difficult and expensive to manage.

Part of the Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio, Lucem Health is committed to bringing proactive AI insights that may reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment, genuinely impacting patient lives and improving the clinician experience.

"The future of healthcare is proactive, not reactive, and clinical AI has the potential to transform our industry by reducing dangerous and costly delays in diagnosis and treatment," said Ori Geva, co-founder and CEO of EarlySign. "We're thrilled that our work with Lucem Health on the Reveal solutions will further demonstrate how clinicians, researchers, and care providers can use AI pragmatically to genuinely impact patient lives and the human experience of care."

Reveal solutions leverage the promise of AI for early disease detection, and respect clinicians' limited capacity for added clicks, new workload, or administrative burden. Unlike many AI solutions that target the care team, Reveal focuses on boosting upstream patient identification and care coordination, thus prioritizing care without changing existing workflows.

The Lucem Health Reveal solutions developed in partnership with Medial EarlySign use clinical data already in patient charts to identify patients who appear to be at a higher risk for Diabetes or Lower GI disorders.

Reveal for Lower GI Disorders - Identifies patients who appear to be at higher risk for colorectal cancer and other serious lower GI disorders.

Reveal for Diabetes – Identifies patients who appear to be at higher risk of undiagnosed diabetes.

Reveal for Prediabetes Progression -Identifies patients who appear to be at higher risk of progressing from prediabetes to diabetes within 12 months.

"Clinical AI helps providers identify patient risks that are hiding in plain sight – in the often-untapped patient data that exists at every clinic and health system in the United States," said Sean Cassidy, founding CEO of Lucem Health. "The challenge is integrating these powerful tools into existing clinical workflows. Reveal solutions support current processes and work in tandem with population health management tools. The impact is far-reaching, prolonging patient lives and easing provider burden, while sidestepping common implementation headaches. We're excited that the Medial EarlySign team is as committed as we are to reimagining how we detect and treat diseases."

About Lucem Health:

Lucem Health™ unlocks healthcare innovation by turning the science of clinical AI into trusted, data-driven solutions. With a technology platform that takes healthcare data from any source, connects it to any clinical AI model or algorithm, and seamlessly delivers proactive insights, we bring the full power and potential of clinical AI from the lab to the front lines of healthcare—where clinicians can use it every day to deliver better care, improve patient outcomes, and lower costs. We envision a world in which clinicians detect problems before they become life- threatening and patients get world class care, everywhere. Learn more at www.lucemhealth.com.

About Mayo Clinic Platform

Founded on Mayo Clinic's dedication to patient-centered care, Mayo Clinic Platform enables new knowledge, new solutions and new technologies through collaborations with health technology innovators to create a healthier world. To learn more, visit the Mayo Clinic Platform website.

About Medial EarlySign

Medial EarlySign's clinical machine learning software solutions help healthcare stakeholders keep patients healthier longer. With EarlySign's models, Healthcare clients derive actionable and personalized clinical insights from massive amounts of health data leading to potential improvements in meaningful care, outcomes, and optimal diagnostic and medication use. The company's purpose-built development environment enables better decision making with accurate, explainable models supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals. For more information, please visit: www.earlysign.com.

