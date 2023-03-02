FAST COMPANY NAMES ZGF ONE OF ITS 2023 MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES

ZGF logo (PRNewswire)

This sought-after honor is the definitive recognition of organizations that are transforming industries and positively shaping society

PORTLAND, Ore., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company, the world's leading progressive business media brand, today announced ZGF as one of its most innovative companies in their 2023 ranking. ZGF is a global interdisciplinary design firm with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver B.C., and Washington D.C.

The firm is made up of architects, designers, and technologists who as stewards of the built environment push the boundaries of design and technology to meet climate challenges head-on and push the envelope of sustainable design.

"We talk about, and practice, innovation every day," said Ted Hyman, Managing Partner of ZGF. "It's in our DNA. Our collaborative team members across the globe pioneer sustainable design solutions that make our world a better place. This honor recognizes and reinforces that our contributions to the built environment are enhancing the human experience and making a positive impact on the communities where we live and work."

The firm is full steam ahead on several significant projects that build on the firm's history of sustainable design innovations. These include the in-place redevelopment of the Portland International Airport (PDX) as a completely mass timber building, and the mass timber research lab Mercat del Peix in Barcelona, notable for its interdisciplinary research focus on planetary well-being and its fully mass timber core and shell. ZGF recently completed the California Air Resources Board Southern California Headquarters (CARB), the largest net-zero energy facility of its kind in the world. ZGF is continually working to push the boundaries of design and technology to address climate challenges head-on.

Moving beyond current certifications and into new realms, in 2022, the firm completed a milestone project, the PAE Living Building in Portland, Oregon . Pushing far beyond the standards of sustainable design, the building represents an entirely new architectural paradigm both in its design and its unique, first of its kind financing model – making a replicable business case for sustainable design - a first for a spec commercial office building.

To see the full list visit: The 10 most innovative companies in architecture for 2023 (fastcompany.com)

For more information, project images or interviews, contact zgf@agencypr.co .

About ZGF

Climate, context, and community are elemental to every project across ZGF 's diverse portfolio of work. Evolving from one office with strong regional roots in the Pacific Northwest to a global firm of 750+ with seven offices across North America, the firm's national reputation was honored with the American Institute of Architects' Architecture Firm Award, recognizing the firm's "high standards, humanistic concerns, and unique ability to capture the spirit of a place and the aspirations of its inhabitants."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZGF