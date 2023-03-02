Retailer Introduces Expanded Collection with Formula 1® Following 2022 Soft Launch

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula 1® and Pacsun continue their partnership with the official Spring launch of new, limited-edition branded apparel and accessories. Following the initial debut of select styles introduced at ComplexCon 2022, the expansive collection comes just in time to help kick off the 2023 Formula 1® season.

FORMULA 1® AND PACSUN DROP MERCHANDISE FOR 2023 SEASON (PRNewswire)

The collaboration caters to the sport's ever-growing young audience and includes offerings for all. An extension of the neutral-toned line of graphic tees and loungewear that sold out in weeks in-store and online last year, the 37-piece collection introduces brighter and bolder styles that can be worn together or individually, along with a variety of accessories. Consumers now have access to co-branded hats, matching sets, jerseys, zip shirts, camp shirts, socks, and more. All items feature iconic decals and racing elements.

"Following the success of the launch of our collaboration with Pacsun last year, it's great to be starting the new season in style with a more extensive collection of products for fans to get their hands on. The new lines really bring the excitement and fun of the sport to life, as we continue to look for new ways for younger fans to show their passion for F1," said Oli Boden, Head of Licensing & Gaming at Formula 1.

"With increasingly high exposure and demand, we look forward to giving our community and fans the ability to engage further with Formula 1 through our collaboration, especially after seeing the positive response to our teaser drop last year," said Brie Olson, Co-CEO at Pacsun. "This collection will also offer more apparel options and extras just in time for the start of the Formula 1 2023 season."

Consumers can show their support by integrating these designs, priced between $30 - $150, into their wardrobe, whether it be during a race or in their everyday looks. The line is available now in sizes ranging from XS - XXL exclusively in 275 Pacsun storefronts nationwide and online worldwide at www.Pacsun.com .

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

