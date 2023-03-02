Join the Crypto Tax Awareness Week An Educational Digital Event by ZenLedger

Stay compliant with evolving crypto tax laws.

SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenLedger , the leading platform for crypto taxes and forensic accounting, is proud to announce the launch of Crypto Tax Awareness Week - a week-long digital event designed to educate individuals and enterprises about their crypto tax obligations. Starting March 6th, this event will provide exclusive resources that will equip investors with the right knowledge and tools to stay compliant with evolving crypto tax laws in their jurisdictions.

Crypto Tax Awareness Week by ZenLedger (PRNewswire)

ZenLedger has joined forces with renowned Web3 companies that share its vision to create valuable educational resources that will empower mainstream crypto adoption. From live webinars and tutorials to tax tips and live Q&A sessions, the Crypto Tax Awareness Week is sure to be an informative and engaging experience!

"We are very excited about this initiative," said ZenLedger CEO Pat Larsen. "Cryptocurrency has become an increasingly important global asset class, and it's essential that we help investors make informed decisions about their portfolio and their accounting. Crypto taxes are very difficult, so we just want to help people stay compliant by giving them great software and customer support that saves them time and stress."

The Crypto Tax Awareness Week will feature webinars from some of the most respected voices in the space, such as:

Ledger, Mung Ki Moo, VP of Trust Services at Ledger and Kyle Thornton , Head of Customer Success Americas Jagruti Solanki , Chief Financial Officer, BitPay Brian Foster - Head of Product, Ernesto Contreras - Head of Partnerships, and Marina Siradegyan - Communications Officer , DASH Don Fort , CEO of IVIX & Former Chief of the IRS's Criminal Investigation Dr. Barry West , Founder & CEO of West Wing Advisory Services Deborah Ojengbede, Chief Executive Officer at AFEN Justin Macari , Crypto CPA and owner of MacTax Jeremy Allen, Founder of Sorare Tools Nick Rotola , CEO of WE3 Group, formerly Web3 Gallery Emily Landon , Catie Romero-Finger , CEO of BABs Labs Laura Cole , Blockchain Attorney at International Blockchain Legal John Shaw , Manager - Cryptocurrency and George Shakro , Associate Attorney - Tax Controversy, Gordon Law Group

Attendees can also expect tutorials on the basics of cryptocurrency taxes and a series of tips on how they can reduce their tax liabilities. In addition, there will be live Q&A sessions where experts will answer all your questions related to crypto taxation.

The goal of Crypto Tax Awareness Week is not only to benefit those already involved in cryptocurrency but also those who may be considering investing in or trading in digital assets but are hesitant due to a lack of knowledge or understanding of their tax obligations. By providing them with valuable education and resources during this week-long event, ZenLedger hopes that more people will feel comfortable entering the world of cryptocurrency investments.

Registrations for ZenLedger Crypto Tax Awareness Week are open and free for everyone! Don't miss out on this opportunity to get ahead of tax season by learning everything you need to know about crypto taxes from experts in the field.

About ZenLedger

Founded in 2017 and built by industry veterans in technology, finance, and accounting, ZenLedger aggregates user transaction information across thousands of exchanges, wallets, and tokens into one simple dashboard, making it easy to calculate crypto tax liability and populate your forms. ZenLedger helps cryptocurrency investors and tax professionals stay compliant with integration support for over 400+ exchanges, 40+ blockchains, 20+ DeFi protocols, NFTs, and all wallets. Our team of engineers is always working hard to add more native integrations and features, and our customer support specialists are online 7 days a week to walk through any issues.

If you're interested in covering the ZenLedger Crypto Tax Awareness Week or have any additional questions, please reach out to our public relations team at PR@zenledger.io

