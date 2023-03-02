PLANO, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From electrical engineering to computer science, Hispanic students are determined to apply their educational and professional goals to better the world. While each scholar has their own unique story, one thread connects them all: perseverance.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9143251-three-hispanic-student-scholars-awarded-the-toyota-nunca-pares-scholarship/

Recognition of that perseverance is the purpose of Toyota's Nunca Pares (Never Settle) Scholarship campaign. In partnership with the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), the campaign awarded three students with a $25,000 scholarship each. The scholars were celebrated at a ceremony held at Toyota's North American headquarters in Plano, Texas on February 28:

Giana Aguilar-Valencia – junior at DePaul University , studying computer science

Ruben Bonett – junior at Texas A&M University, College Station , studying electrical engineering

Maximiliano Pombo Hernández – junior at Texas A&M University, College Station , studying computer science

With these scholarships, Toyota joins SHPE in the shared mission of expanding science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) opportunities for Hispanic students. Each student demonstrated unyielding determination to making their dreams come true.

"We recognize these students for their commitment to creating solutions for a better tomorrow," said Tellis Bethel, group vice president, Social Innovation, Toyota Motor North America. "Driving educational opportunities to Hispanic students is important to the development of future innovations for a more equitable and sustainable society. We're excited to see how far these students go and to have the opportunity be a part of their continued educational journey."

For more than 20 years, Toyota has engaged with SHPE on a regional and national level, including participation in their national conference. Toyota's college programs with SHPE encompass recruitment efforts, co-ops, internships and scholarships.

"We're excited to see this scholarship opportunity come to life for our members thanks to Toyota," stated Monique Herrera, chief external relations officer, SHPE. "The Toyota Nunca Pares Scholarship gives these students the opportunity to continue pursuing their higher education goals by providing much needed financial support so they can achieve their dreams."

Katya Echazarreta joined the ceremony to share her inspiring story. As an electrical engineer and the first Mexican-born woman to travel to space, Katya's journey to becoming one of the youngest women in space exemplifies her resolve to be an example of success for others pursuing a career in STEM.

Toyota's Nunca Pares brand campaign celebrates Latino's collective spirit of pushing forward, to never give up on achieving their goals, regardless of the challenges. It was developed by Toyota's marketing agency, Conill.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, with more in showrooms later this year.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About SHPE

SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) is a nonprofit organization serving and advancing Hispanics in STEM. With more than 13,000 student and professional members, SHPE's mission is to change lives by empowering the Hispanic community to realize its fullest potential and to impact the world through STEM awareness, access, support, and development. To accomplish this, SHPE provides a variety of programming, services, resources, and events, including hosting the largest Hispanic STEM convention in the nation. For more information, visit http://shpe.org.

Media Contacts:

Sam Mahoney

Toyota Motor North America

samuel.mahoney@toyota.com

424-360-3028

Delia López

Conill for Toyota

delia.lopez@conill.com

424-239-4078

View original content:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America