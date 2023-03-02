The University of Arizona Global Campus Presents ED Talks® 2023

Sowing & Growing Seeds: Understanding the Relationship Between Learner and Educator

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Arts and Sciences Department of Education and Liberal Arts at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to present the 9th Annual ED Talks® series.

Just as a planted seed grows, the skills and lessons learned will transcend the online higher education classroom.

With seven sessions in TED Talks monologue format, each discussion examines principles through the lens of 'Seed and Sower' to develop the mindset aimed at maximizing potential and promoting growth and achievement for learners in the online higher education environment. Inspired by the work of Dr. Newton Miller, program lead for the Bachelor of Arts in Education Studies at UAGC, Why Some Seeds Don't Grow: 10 Principles for Educating, Mentoring, and Parenting Urban Youth (Nant Books, 2018), the focus of UAGC ED Talks® 2023 is – just as a planted seed starts to grow – the skills and lessons learned will transcend the online higher education classroom to promote not only student success, but also collaboration, productivity, and wellness throughout students' lives.

Please mark your calendars for the second Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. PT (except for July) and CLICK HERE TO REGISTER (then click "Add to calendar") for the following sessions:

March 9 at 1 p.m. PT Seeds, Sowers, and the Potential of a "Seed" – Dr. Jackie Kyger, Core Faculty -- Join us for our first session in the 9th annual ED Talks® series as Dr. Kyger introduces a story inspired by the work of Dr. Newton H. Miller, II, setting the stage for the metaphor of students and educators as 'seeds and sowers,' focusing in on the potential of a 'seed.'

April 13 at 1 p.m. PT Accept Only What You Expect – Dr. Lauren Gonzalez, Associate Professor – For our second session, join Dr. Gonzalez for a story that focuses on meeting the needs of 'seeds,' considering setting high expectations, while scaffolding to support success and meeting students where they are with the right tools.

May 11 at 1 p.m. PT Don't Be Afraid to Use Fertilizer and Pesticides – Dr. Michelle Simecek, Assistant Professor -- The story this month is inspired by the principles of enriching instruction without 'watering' it down, as told by Dr. Simecek.

June 8 at 1 p.m. PT Seedlings are Trying to Grow – Dr. Ishonté Allar, Core Faculty

Join us this month as Dr. Allar shares a story considering that 'seeds' are asking for help, focused on providing care, community, and action.

NO ED TALK® IN JULY – See you in August!

August 10 at 1 p.m. PT Even the Planter Needs Cultivating – Dr. Ellen Beattie, Assistant Professor -- This month, our session story from Dr. Beattie will center around taking care of your professional development and yourself to take care of others with the right tools.

September 14 at 1 p.m. PT The Greatest Growth Happens Together – Dr. Tisha Shipley, Professor -- Join Dr. Shipley in this month's story, inspired by a focus on collaborative leaders, PLCs, vision, and growing the capacity of 'seeds and sowers.'

October 12 at 1 p.m. PT Rotate the Crops and Plan the Next Season – Dr. Newton Miller, II, Associate Professor -- Our regular session finale features the author himself, Dr. Newton H. Miller, II., bringing it all together for us through his story of supporting 'seeds,' rotating the 'crops,' and preparing for the next season.

