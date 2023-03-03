Brooks Tingle Appointed President and CEO of John Hancock in Leadership Succession Plan

Marianne Harrison to Retire After Twenty Distinguished Years at Manulife and Five as President and CEO of John Hancock

BOSTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, John Hancock , a unit of Manulife (NYSE: MFC), announced that Marianne Harrison has decided to retire after twenty distinguished years with the company and that Brooks Tingle will become President and CEO of John Hancock, effective April 1st, 2023. Mr. Tingle will join Manulife's executive leadership team and report to Roy Gori, President and CEO of Manulife.

Ms. Harrison has led numerous leadership positions throughout her tenure, including as President and CEO of John Hancock since 2017. Before that, she served as President and CEO of Manulife's Canada division, President and General Manager of John Hancock's Long-Term Care business, and Manulife's Corporate Controller. She has been a constant champion for colleagues, a valued member of Manulife's executive leadership team, a strong DEI advocate, and successfully led John Hancock through the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Tingle currently serves as President and CEO of John Hancock Insurance and as the global leader of behavioral insurance for Manulife. Notably, he led John Hancock to embrace and implement the company's now market-leading position in behavioral insurance, which offers customers significant savings and rewards for living healthy. Prior to his current role, Mr. Tingle held various leadership roles across Marketing, Strategy, and Operations for John Hancock Insurance, building strong advanced analytics and overseeing new business, underwriting, claims, information technology, policy administration, customer service, and reinsurance administration.

Mr. Tingle serves on the boards of John Hancock's insurance companies, including John Hancock Life Insurance Company and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York. He is a member of the Board of The Partnership, Inc., LL Global, and the Tufts Nutrition Council for the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. He received an MBA from Boston University and a B.A. in Economics from the University of New Hampshire.

Roy Gori, President and CEO of Manulife said: "Marianne's strong passion for our people has been a hallmark of her tenure. Throughout her time leading John Hancock, she has helped transform the business with an unwavering focus on our customers, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate. I'm confident that she and Brooks will smoothly transition leadership of John Hancock, given their shared passion for our mission. Brooks is a highly respected leader in our industry who brings a deep passion for the work we do. Thanks to his creativity, Brooks has led the evolution of our approach to behavioral insurance and introduced innovations to our product line, like our recently announced collaboration with GRAIL. I'm excited to welcome him to the Executive Leadership Team, and on behalf of our entire organization, wish Marianne the best in retirement."

Ms. Harrison said: "It has been an honor working with my colleagues across Manulife over the last twenty years, and to have led John Hancock these past five years. I can't think of a better person than Brooks to lead John Hancock. He has a bold vision for our industry and an unsurpassed commitment to customers. I'm confident he will make John Hancock an even stronger organization poised for future success."

Mr. Tingle said: "It's a privilege to be John Hancock's next President and CEO and join Manulife's leadership team. I am grateful to have learned so much from Marianne and look forward to working with her on a seamless transition. As a life insurer, we have a unique opportunity and responsibility to help people live longer, healthier, better lives. Doing so means we can create shared value between our shareholders, customers, and society – all aligned to improved longevity and better health outcomes. This is a concept we believe in so fundamentally that it is now a cornerstone of how we do business, and one that we intend to help shape the future of our company and industry."

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com .

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities . John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com .

