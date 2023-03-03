MNS Engineers, Inc. Welcomes New President and Chief Executive Officer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MNS, a multi-service infrastructure consulting firm specializing in civil engineering, construction management, and land surveying services, is proud to announce the appointment of Darren K. Riegler as President and CEO. Darren is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years of experience leading engineering, architecture, and planning consulting practices throughout the United States. Prior to joining MNS, Darren held several leadership roles for a large engineering and consulting firm where he was responsible for the management and growth of various geographies including New Jersey, Arizona, and Southern California. Throughout his career, he has served in executive leadership, managerial, and technical roles supporting the delivery of complex multi-disciplinary infrastructure projects. His diverse experience has involved transportation, intelligent transportation systems, structures, geotechnical, architecture, land development, survey, asset management, surface water, water quality, water/wastewater, landscape architecture, construction management, and environmental planning. Darren graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of New Jersey. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Baruch College in New York.

"We are pleased to welcome Darren to MNS! We believe Darren has the right mix of business acumen and entrepreneurial mindset to achieve our aggressive growth strategy," said Ira Starr, MNS Chairman of the Board and Long Point Capital Partner. MNS and Long Point Capital announced a strategic partnership in 2021 with the goal of accelerating growth within California and other geographies nationally. The addition of Darren Riegler as President and CEO furthers this goal and positions the firm with strong leadership and operational excellence.

Ira Starr added, "We look forward to working with Darren and his management team to accelerate growth and drive financial performance for the benefit of our employees, our clients, and our investors. Given our prior experience in growing similarly sized engineering and consulting firms, we are highly confident in our success."

About Long Point Capital

Long Point Capital (LPC), founded in 1998, is a Michigan and New York based investment firm which invests in outstanding founder, family, and management-owned companies, with highly capable management teams and strong growth prospects. LPC focuses on professional service companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million with defensible market, customer and product positions, solid long-term industry fundamentals, and a history of stable earnings.

MNS is actively looking to acquire engineering, construction management, planning, surveying and other consulting firms primarily focused on transportation and water infrastructure. Please reach out with any acquisition ideas to Ira Starr at istarr@lpcfund.com.

About MNS Engineers, Inc.

MNS is a multi-service infrastructure consulting firm specializing in civil engineering, construction management, and land surveying services. We have served the transportation, water resources, government services, and federal markets for 60 years and have offices throughout California. Learn more about MNS by visiting our website (www.mnsengineers.com) or social media pages: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

