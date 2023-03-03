MANSFIELD, Texas, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRM Equity II ("TRM") has acquired substantially all of the assets of Gamma Aerospace, LLC ("Gamma"). With three production facilities, including its headquarters in Mansfield, TX, assembly location in southern California and machining location in Mexicali, Gamma is a leading manufacturer of multi-contoured formed and multi-axis machined parts serving Aerospace and Defense. The transaction was completed on March 2, 2023. Gamma employs over 200 people.

TRM Equity Logo (PRNewsfoto/TRM Equity) (PRNewswire)

TRM Equity Acquires Assets of Gamma Aerospace, LLC

Jeff Stone, Managing Director for TRM, commented: "Gamma has been entrusted by the Defense Industry Primes and commercial OEMs with responsibilities to provide critical components on high-profile programs for years. These customers have supported our efforts to move the business forward from a very challenging operating environment caused by a combination of uncertain demand during the COVID pandemic, labor market tightness and supply chain dislocations during the rebound from COVID, as well as ongoing aggressive inflationary pressure. As we move forward, Gamma will be a stable and predictable performer for our customers while the industry continues to navigate ongoing supply chain challenges."

About TRM Equity

TRM Equity is a private equity firm that seeks controlling investments in situations where the experience of our team can assist companies with operational improvement or transformation. The Firm's core team has worked and invested together for approximately 20 years, applying a consistent approach in targeted manufacturing industries, and has a demonstrated track record of above-market returns.

Media Contact

Jeffrey A. Stone

Managing Director

jeffreystone@trmequity.com

(800) 817-4152

Robert Sylvester

Managing Director

robertsylvester@trmequity.com

(800) 817-4152

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRM Equity