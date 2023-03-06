HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Location: Virtual

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 , at 8:00 a.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

2nd Annual Needham Neuroscience Forum

Location: Virtual

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 , at 8:00 a.m. ET

Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit

Location: Miami, FL

1x1 Meetings: Friday, March 17, 2023

A webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Luis Sanay, CFA

445-235-8386

lsanay@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

202-641-6086

cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences