imPRESS Press-On Manicure & LoveShackFancy Team Up to Launch a Limited-Edition Collection!

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- imPRESS Press-On Manicure from KISS, the world's leader in professional quality nail products, is thrilled to unveil its latest fashion collaboration with LoveShackFancy. The limited-edition collection includes six imPRESS Press-On Manicure nail designs and two "Mommy and Me" matching imPRESS Mini nail designs in signature romantic LoveShackFancy florals.

Known for its unabashed femininity, soft hues and vintage-inspired details and prints, the LoveShackFancy x imPRESS Press-On Manicure collection brings the fanciful LoveShackFancy world home to consumers for a limited time.

"Here at imPRESS Press-On Manicure, we constantly look for brand partners who can deliver trendy and inspiring designs for our nails," says Annette DeVita-Goldstein, SVP of Global Marketing. "Collaborating with LoveShackFancy was a great fit for us and allows us to give fashion nail consumers another way to express themselves with the iconic LoveShackFancy florals."

imPRESS nails feature patented, PureFit technology to ensure the most comfortable fit on natural nails and SuperHold adhesive for long-lasting wear up to 7 days. With no glue needed and no dry time, chips, or smudges, all you have to do is press on & go for a touch of floral to beautify your fingertips in minutes!

Available in six styles with two matching imPRESS Mini styles, each kit includes 30 nails, a prep pad, mini nail file, and a manicure stick:

Rosie Peach Sky – Flowery pink fashion nails with reflective chrome accent nails are medium length & coffin shaped

Liliac Crush – Flowery purple, pink, and blue ombré fashion nails with rhinestone accents are medium length & coffin shaped

Citrus Candy – Flowery pink and white ombré fashion nails with glitter accents are medium length & almond shaped

Blushing Lavender – Classic pinky-nude nails with lavender accent nails featured at NYFW are medium length & almond shaped

Sunkissed Peach – Flowery pink & purple ombré fashion nails with silver accents are short length & square shaped

Hydrangea Blue – Flowery blue French design with matching accent nails are short length & square shaped

Mini Sunkissed Peach

Mini Hydrangea Blue

In addition to collaborating on the limited-edition collection, KISS Products Inc. has partnered with LoveShackFancy during New York Fashion Week as its ongoing nail partner for the past two seasons. Most recently, imPRESS Press-On Manicure and LoveShackFancy teamed up for the Autumn/Winter '23 presentation with the LoveShackFancy x imPRESS nail style in Blushing Lavender making its debut on the runway.

LoveShackFancy x imPRESS Press-On Manicure has a suggested retail price of $9.49 and $5.99 for imPRESS Mini and can be purchased online at imPRESSmanicure.com and in stores on March 1st.

ABOUT KISS:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com .

