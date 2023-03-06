'Originals by GetYourGuide' to Unlock New Doors for Travelers and Push the Boundaries of Memorable Travel Experiences

New collection of unforgettable experiences will offer travelers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to unlock the doors to world-famous destinations, sights, and cultures and reveal the stories behind them.

Small groups of visitors will also gain exclusive access to celebrated spaces and moments that are not typically open to the public.

'Originals by GetYourGuide' is part of GetYourGuide's first global campaign, 'Make Memories,' which launched alongside powerful new research proving that formative events in life such as traveling beat positive memories of career progression and even a first kiss.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading travel online booking platform GetYourGuide announced today the launch of 'Originals by GetYourGuide' — a curated collection of exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences that allow travelers to discover the world in the deepest, most immersive and memorable way. Following the tremendous popularity of its Turning the Lights on at the Vatican Museums experience, which let travelers open the doors to the Vatican Museums before sunrise, GetYourGuide is excited to add dozens of experiences to its offering. These are not bookable anywhere else and offer special opportunities to go deep under the surface of destinations like never before.

"For years, GetYourGuide has helped travelers create lasting memories on every trip they take. This year, we are gearing up to unlock even more unforgettable experiences with the launch of Originals by GetYourGuide, where travelers will get a rare glimpse into unique spaces and moments, and discover their treasures in a way no other visitor can," says Jean-Gabriel Duveau, VP of Brand at GetYourGuide. "Together with the 75,000+ experiences we offer, Originals by GetYourGuide will help us to live up to our promise to unlock unforgettable travel experiences, and help more travelers experience moments that will leave them filled with wonder and awe for years to come."

The Making of 'Originals by GetYourGuide'

In 2022, the Turning the Lights on at the Vatican Museums experience served as the source of inspiration for 'Originals by GetYourGuide.' In partnership with the Vatican Museums, GetYourGuide gave visitors the extraordinary opportunity to accompany Head Key Keeper Gianni Crea — who has held all the keys to the Vatican Museums for a quarter century — and open the doors to the 24 interconnected galleries, museums and chapels that make up the Vatican Museums before dawn, including areas otherwise closed to the public. Among the most memorable moments travelers experienced were being able to hold the keys and turn on the lights of the Sistine Chapel and enjoy one of the world's most famous rooms all to themselves — before the daily arrival of 25,000 tourists. After interest in this tour peaked and more than 15,000 people applied for a coveted seat, the tour is now available for booking regularly via the GetYourGuide platform.

The 2023 'Originals by GetYourGuide' Lineup

Each 'Originals by GetYourGuide' experience is handcrafted together with selected local partners around the globe to be able to deliver truly unforgettable memories. While exclusive access and new and authentic experiences are certainly key ingredients for 'Originals by GetYourGuide,' the 'guides' themselves will play a crucial role in making each experience memorable. In addition to sharing their expertise and authentic connection to the experience, they will all have incredible stories to tell.

Kicking off the collection of 2023 experiences is an exclusive tour executed in partnership with one of the world's most visited museums, the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), where travelers can enjoy an intimate guided tour of the museum one hour before regular opening hours. Bookable now on GetYourGuide , a professional art historian will guide travelers through the museum's coveted galleries before the crowds rush in and tell stories about the renowned works of art and artists featured in the museum.

Looking ahead at spring and summer 2023, travelers can expect an exciting roll out of experiences that will feature the following legendary attractions, with many more to come:

Sagrada Familia : In a private, after-hours tour without the crowds, travelers will get to explore Gaudí's masterpiece as the artist intended himself – guided by the sounds of music and a rare color phenomenon only few get to witness. As the sunset fills the world-famous Basilica and a symphony of color is revealed through its stained-glass windows, travelers can experience the architectural gem come to life, set to the live soundtrack of revered local organist Juan de la Rubia.

Vendée Globe : French champion sailor Tanguy le Turquais will welcome travelers aboard his transatlantic solo racing yacht and discover the thrill of open ocean exploration on the magnificent vessel, sailing with Tanguy and the team preparing to compete in the world's only non-stop, solo race around the world, the Vendée Globe — known as the 'Everest' of the Seas. French champion sailor Tanguy le Turquais will welcome travelers aboard his transatlantic solo racing yacht and discover the thrill of open ocean exploration on the magnificent vessel, sailing with Tanguy and the team preparing to compete in the world's only non-stop, solo race around the world, the Vendée Globe — known as the 'Everest' of the Seas.

Truffle Hunting in Piedmont: At sunset, accompanied by an expert truffle hunter, the Trifolau, travelers will search the woods of Piedmont for one of the most famous truffles in the world, the White Truffle of Alba.

GetYourGuide's 'Make Memories' campaign launches March 6 across Europe and the US

The launch of 'Originals by GetYourGuide' follows the brand's vision to unlock the most unforgettable travel experiences, and forms part of the 'Make Memories' campaign, which highlights the importance of meaningful moments that create lasting memories. A research study commissioned by the brand for the campaign examined the impact of experiences on life and found that positive memories of a first kiss are comparable to travel memories and almost half of the participants (47.3%) felt more positive emotions when reflecting on a travel experience than their first kiss. The findings underscore the impact travel can have on people's lives and why GetYourGuide will search near and far to bring travelers the best experiences in the world and make their next trip one they will remember forever.

To learn more about upcoming 'Originals by GetYourGuide' and discover other unforgettable experiences around the world, please visit www.getyourguide.com .

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is the leading global online marketplace for unforgettable travel experiences. Travelers use GetYourGuide to discover and book the best and most unique activities in any destination — including guided tours by local experts, culinary excursions, cooking and craft classes, skip-the-line tickets, as well as exclusive bucket-list experiences. Today, GetYourGuide offers more than 75,000 activities from over 16,000 experience creators. Since launch, travelers from over 150 countries have booked more than 80 million tours, activities and attraction tickets through GetYourGuide. Powered by a global team of more than 700 travel and tech experts, the company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and has 17 local offices around the world (including in the UK and USA).

