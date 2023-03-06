Upper Deck Adds All Elite Wrestling (AEW) to Popular Vs. System® 2PCG® Tabletop Card Game

-- AEW is the First Professional Sport to be Integrated into the Popular Deck-Building Game --

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced that AEW, the red-hot professional wrestling promotion taking the world by storm, will be the newest big-box edition of its popular Vs. System® 2PCG® tabletop card game. The addition of AEW to this universe, which includes a variety of entertainment properties, marks the first-time players can leverage professional athlete cards.

In the Vs. System® 2PCG® game, players build 60-card decks of supporting characters, resource locations, plot twists and equipment to use along with their main character card. The objective of the game is to knock-out the opponent's main character. The Vs. System® 2PCG® AEW is a 200-card two player starter box including 12 main characters and 28 supporting character cards. Fans will see their favorite AEW wrestlers including Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Jon Moxley, Sting, Darby Allin, Dr. Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Orange Cassidy and Malakai Black. The set includes two team affiliations that can be used as a standalone game or mixed with other properties in the Vs. System universe for more advanced play.

"We've been working with AEW for the last two years, and there is no doubt that their passionate fans have been huge supporters of the trading cards and collectibles we've collaborated on so far," said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. "Both AEW and Upper Deck continuously push the status quo in our respective industries, and seek to bring innovative experiences to fans around the world. Integrating AEW into the Vs. System® 2PCG® universe is a natural evolution and creates yet another way for fans to make memories with their favorite professional wrestlers."

Upper Deck's multi-year agreement with AEW has already brought AEW fans trading cards, including the 2021 AEW Spectrum set that features some of professional wrestling's most revered icons and talented performers, along with rare autographs and memorabilia such as wrestler-worn ring gear and pieces of mat canvas used in matches.

"Whether it's the most sought after trading cards, high quality, authentic autographed memorabilia, or action-packed trading card games, we are confident that Upper Deck will continue to deliver the best for AEW fans around the world," said Mark Caplan, Vice President Licensing and Games at AEW. "We can't wait to get this Vs. System set into fans' hands later this year so they can create their own action-packed deck and engage with their favorite wrestlers."

The Vs. System 2PCG All Elite Wrestling will be available for purchase in August 2023 on the Upper Deck Store and at local hobby shops. To learn more about Upper Deck products, visit www.upperdeck.com and sign up for their newsletters here to stay up to date with all of their upcoming AEW releases.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at www.upperdeckstore.com , www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( UpperDeckEnt ), Instagram ( UpperDeckEnt ), Twitter ( @UpperDeckEnt ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. "AEW: Dynamite" airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward show "AEW: Rampage" airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW's multi-platform content also includes "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, "Being the Elite," a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and "AEW Unrestricted," a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW

