"All Who Dare" Documentary About Experiential High School Established by Honda to be Screened at SXSW EDU 2023

"All Who Dare" highlights innovative education approach of tuition-free, residential high school in Estes Park, Colo.

Award-winning film follows nine teenagers who need a second chance at educational success; surviving 24 days in the wilderness is the first step

Screening and panel discussion to be held March 8 at the Austin Convention Center

ESTES PARK, Colo. and AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An award-winning documentary film capturing the transformative journey of nine students at Eagle Rock School in Estes Park, Colo., will be screened at SXSW EDU in Austin, Texas on March 8, 2023. "All Who Dare" highlights the innovative, tuition-free residential high school founded by Honda to provide students from across the U.S. a second chance at educational success. The screening will be held in the Austin Convention Center Ballroom A at 1:30 p.m. CST, followed by a panel discussion featuring two Eagle Rock School students.

The hour-long film centers on the 24-day wilderness expedition that is a prerequisite for all students entering Eagle Rock School. The film is told through the perspectives of nine students from across the U.S. who have chosen Eagle Rock School as their best hope for graduating high school. Leaving behind their families and friends, the students are guided by experienced wilderness educators through physical and emotional challenges in the Lost Creek Wilderness of Colorado. They quickly learn that completing the trip is only the first step in turning their lives around.

"At Eagle Rock School, we offer an experiential education that fosters each student's unique potential," said Megan Rebeiro, Head of Eagle Rock School. "We hope 'All Who Dare' gives viewers a sense of the individual struggles and challenges faced by young people across the country and highlights the transformational role of an outdoor educational experience."

Awards and Screenings

The 2018 Hollywood International Independent Awards recognized "All Who Dare" with the "Woman Filmmaker Award," and the 2018 Saint Paul Frozen Film Festival named it "Best Short Documentary." Prior to its nationwide release, "All Who Dare" was screened at the 2018 Mespies, Saint Paul Frozen Film Festival, and Rocky Mountain National Park's Beaver Meadows Visitor Center.

For those unable to attend the March 8 screening, "All Who Dare" is available now on Prime Video.

"All Who Dare" is presented by American Honda Motor Co., Inc., which founded and solely funds Eagle Rock School. Kiera Faye of Faye and Voelker Films is the film's director and producer.

Eagle Rock School Celebrates 30 Years of Engaging Youth

In September 2023, Eagle Rock School will celebrate its 30th anniversary. In 1989, Honda sought to find opportunities to further its long-term commitment to youth and education. Through careful research led by a pair of Honda associates, a vision was formed for a school that would support the lives of young people by promoting community, integrity and citizenship. With the creation of the American Honda Education Corporation in February 1991, Eagle Rock School was born. The first group of students arrived in September 1993.

For many students who feel disconnected in traditional academic settings, Eagle Rock offers an opportunity to re-engage in their own education. The school implements effective and engaging practices to foster each student's unique potential. Coursework is experiential, project-based, and involves substantial amounts of group work and interaction. Students demonstrate proficiency through various projects, performances, papers and presentations.

The companion Professional Development Center (PDC) collaborates with high school educators and administrators around the country to help them create effective change in their own schools. PDC activities include a teaching fellowship program, hosting visiting educators on the Eagle Rock campus, providing teacher licensure services, graduate practicum opportunities, as well as research opportunities. It also will launch a Changemaker Cohort program with external schools this summer.

To learn more about Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center, visit eaglerockschool.org. A limited quantity of "All Who Dare" DVDs is available for schools, education organizations and students. For more information about "All Who Dare" and DVD requests, visit allwhodare.com.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility and the Honda USA Foundation

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. Honda's mission is to create products and services that help people fulfill their life's potential, while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety and community.

Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

