MOXY WILLIAMSBURG OPENS TODAY, CAPTURING THE CREATIVE SPIRIT OF ITS DYNAMIC BROOKLYN NEIGHBORHOOD

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy Williamsburg debuts today as the brand's first hotel in Brooklyn, featuring interiors by BASILE Studio in collaboration with Lightstone Design Studio and four new dining and drinking venues from Bar Lab Hospitality, the creative force behind Broken Shaker. The heart of New York's creative class, Williamsburg is a fitting location for Lightstone's growing collection of boundary-pushing Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands.

The new property's inventive design plays on the neighborhood's history as a magnet for mavericks, immigrants, and creators, while becoming a new center for Brooklyn's contemporary social scene.

"Moxy embraces being bold through authentic self-expression and Moxy Williamsburg is the perfect place for free-spirited travelers to live in the moment and do just that," said Matthew Boettcher, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of Moxy Hotels.

Moxy Williamsburg is a 216-room boutique hotel located in the heart of Williamsburg on Bedford Avenue, near the foot of the Williamsburg Bridge and easily accessible from Manhattan. The hotel's timeless architecture, light-filled interiors, space-saving design solutions, flexible co-working and meeting studios, and range of restaurants and bars reflect the easygoing spirit of its trendsetting surroundings to attract discerning locals and cool-hunting guests with a playful and young-at-heart attitude.

The four new dining and drinking venues conceived and operated by Bar Lab Hospitality reflect the wide-ranging tastes of in-the-know Brooklynites. This includes Mesiba, a festive, Tel Aviv–inspired restaurant serving Levantine cuisine; Bar Bedford, a destination cocktail bar and all-day café; Jolene; a high-energy sound room with a state-of-the-art audio and light system; and opening this spring, LilliStar, an indoor/outdoor rooftop bar whose vast terrace will feature breathtaking views of the Williamsburg Bridge and Manhattan skyline.

"Williamsburg is a flourishing hub for all the creativity and innovation for which New York is known. As its international reputation has blossomed, it has become the place to visit and stay," said developer Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone. "Our ambition with Moxy Williamsburg is to create a hotel that welcomes visitors with an authentic experience—one that Brooklynites themselves will embrace with open arms."

DESIGN

Moxy Williamsburg was designed by BASILE Studio, a boutique design firm based in San Diego, in collaboration with Lightstone Design Studio. The hotel's diverse public spaces reflect the area's melting pot character, finding inspiration in both past and present with influences from both near and far.

The 11-story building, designed by the eminent New York architecture firm Stonehill Taylor, has a clean, industrial-inspired look that recalls the neighborhood's warehouse lofts. The glass front façade opens completely onto the sidewalk and Bedford Avenue, merging indoors and outdoors, putting the energy of the lobby and Bar Bedford on display. The building's southern façade is distinguished by a massive Pop Art–style mural by acclaimed British street artist D*Face; visible from the Williamsburg Bridge, it depicts a woman in a car, stuck in traffic, crying out: "GET ME TO THE MOXY!!"

The lobby's 20-foot exposed ceilings and natural materials capture the open, airy feel of a converted warehouse. Foliage hangs from the ceiling and spills from planters, creating a biophilic feel that offsets the room's clean lines and industrial proportions. An art installation by Rare Culture rises behind two blackened steel check-in pods and spreads across the ceiling. Made of thousands of colored crayons, it's a pointillist depiction of the underbelly of the Williamsburg Bridge at sunrise, looking from Brooklyn toward the Manhattan skyline. Hanging on the wall behind the self-check-in pods is a series of hand-painted skateboards by local artists.

Bar Bedford, Moxy Williamsburg's cocktail bar and all-day café, is a comfortable living space that reflects Brooklyn's forward-thinking, creative vibe. Its showpiece is the bar itself: motorized liquor risers made of blackened metal rise 20 feet behind glass and white oak panels, holding 1,500 bottles of wine and liquor. The shelves move up and down like dumbwaiters, giving bartenders access to special bottles and providing patrons with a show. This custom-fabricated system was inspired by New York's old Automats, fast food restaurants popular in the first half of the 20th century where customers would pick up their food from a wall of glass-fronted cubbies.

As found in Lightstone's other Moxy hotels, Moxy Williamsburg features three Meeting Studios, breakaway spaces designed to be used for private events and co-working. The Studios feature modular sofas and worktables that fold down to become credenzas — all designed to be easily rearranged, transforming the spaces as day turns into night. The rooms can be combined to accommodate larger groups, and open onto Bar Bedford Garden, an adaptable alfresco space in the rear of the hotel. Inspired by the backyard gardens tucked behind many Williamsburg apartment buildings, it has a lively, residential vibe that feels like an oasis in the urban jungle.

Flooded with daylight through floor-to-ceiling windows, the 216 bedrooms at Moxy Williamsburg are smartly designed to strip away the superfluous and focus on comfort and functionality. Streamlined shapes and organic materials such as birch and steel feel warm and welcoming, while moments of surprise lend a distinctively Moxy sensibility. Rooms range from 165–210 square feet and include Kings, Executive Kings, Double Queens, and Quad Bunks. Ingenious storage solutions include wall-mounted pegs that guests can fold open or close as needed, an open closet and under-bed cubbies. A desk folds down from the wall to provide a workspace.

EAT + DRINK

Conceptualized by Bar Lab Hospitality, the creative force behind the popular Broken Shaker bars in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Chicago, the restaurants and bars at Moxy Williamsburg are as worldly and welcoming as the neighborhood they call home. Founded by Elad Zvi and Gabe Orta, Bar Lab creates venues that are unpretentious and laid-back, yet still fashionable and sophisticated.

"For Moxy Williamsburg, we envisioned an eclectic grab-bag of experiences that mirrors Williamsburg's diversity. Once you enter, you don't want to leave," said Zvi and Orta. "You can start with a drink at Bar Bedford, meet some friends for dinner at Mesiba, head up to the rooftop for a drink with a view, and finish up the night dancing at Jolene. Moxy Williamsburg offers a multitude of narratives that create a sense of discovery and anticipation."

Mesiba is a festive space that pays homage to Tel Aviv's lively energy and Bauhaus architecture, animated by the flavorful cuisine and celebratory "breaking bread" culture of the Levant region and Israel. Taking inspiration from Bar Lab founding partner Elad Zvi's memories of growing up in Tel Aviv, Israeli chef Eli Buli designed the menu as a modern play on traditional dishes from the area, which encompasses Israel, Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey, Palestine and the rest of the Eastern Mediterranean. Creative cocktails with a culinary flair complement the fresh, seasonal cuisine. The warm, verdant dining room centers around a curved marble bar, with plants hanging from the double-height ceiling lending a bohemian vibe, while Hollywood-style booths ensure a spirited atmosphere.

Inspired by the retro leisure lifestyle, Jolene is a high-energy sound room with a state-of-the-art audio and light system that draws top talent from Brooklyn's thriving nightlife scene — the ideal spot to dance to the sounds of local and global DJs. Jolene is inspired by Dolly Parton — not just her signature song "Jolene" but her image as a powerful, self-assured woman and impact on the music industry and the culture at large. Miami-based nightlife impresarios David Sinopoli, Davide Danese, and Coloma Kaboomsky — collectively known as the Space Invaders and best known for their seminal Club Space — are Bar Lab's partners in Jolene.

Opening this spring, LilliStar, Moxy Williamsburg's indoor/outdoor rooftop bar will blend contemporary Indo-Aussie beach culture with Brooklyn energy, creating a unique setting for tropical-inspired cocktails, Balinese beach barbecue, and dramatic views. Giant lotus flowers carved from copper, glass and leather form a dramatic ceiling sculpture in the lounge, where floor-to-ceiling windows open onto an expansive roof deck with show-stopping views of the Manhattan skyline and the iconic steel trusses of the Williamsburg Bridge. Playful cocktails, including large-format drinks for the whole table to share, incorporate tropical fruits and Southeast Asian spices.

Moxy Williamsburg follows on the success of Lightstone's other award-winning Moxy hotels in New York — consistently named by Condé Nast Traveler as among the best in the city — including Moxy Times Square, Moxy Chelsea, Moxy East Village, and, most recently, Moxy Lower East Side.

"Williamsburg is a microcosm of everything that's trendsetting about New York City: It has the edgiest boutiques, the most innovative restaurants, the most daring bars. That's why more and more people are putting it on their must-visit lists — and it's why we've opened Moxy Williamsburg," says Hochberg. "Not only can Moxy guests stay in the heart of the neighborhood, but by breaking bread at Mesiba, toasting the Manhattan skyline at LilliStar, and dancing the night away at Jolene with Brooklyn's best DJ's, they'll get a strong dose of Williamsburg's energy, all within the walls of the hotel."

Located at 353 Bedford Avenue, Moxy Williamsburg offers rates starting from $179 per night. For more information or to make a reservation, visit moxywilliamsburg.com .

ABOUT MOXY WILLIAMSBURG

Unconventional, playful, and approachable, Moxy Williamsburg is a 216-room boutique hotel whose easygoing spirit fits seamlessly into its trendsetting neighborhood. The hotel's timeless architecture, light-filled interiors, and restaurants and bars attract discerning locals and cool-hunting guests in equal measure. Bright, airy rooms emphasize natural materials and space-saving design solutions, a large backyard garden provides a spot to unwind alfresco, and flexible co-working and meeting studios serve the needs of Brooklyn's creative class. Developed by Lightstone and designed by Lightstone Design Studio in collaboration with BASILE Studio and Stonehill Taylor, the hotel references the past while remaining firmly contemporary — an approach aligned with Williamsburg's retro-loving aesthetic. Moxy Williamsburg's industrial-inspired architecture melds with the Williamsburg cityscape, from the area's converted 19th-century warehouses and nearby Domino Park to the Williamsburg Bridge just a stone's throw away. Conceived and operated by Bar Lab, the creative force behind Broken Shaker, Moxy Williamsburg's dining and drinking venues include Mesiba, a festive restaurant serving Levantine cuisine and inspired by Tel Aviv's lively energy and Bauhaus architecture; Bar Bedford, a destination cocktail bar and all-day café whose motorized liquor risers nod to New York's old Automats; Jolene, a high-energy sound room with a state-of-the-art audio and light system; and, opening in Spring 2023, LilliStar, an indoor/outdoor rooftop bar whose terrace has breathtaking views of the Williamsburg Bridge and the Manhattan skyline. Moxy Williamsburg is Lightstone's sixth Moxy hotel opening, following the successful launches of Moxy Times Square, Moxy Chelsea, Moxy East Village, and Moxy Lower East Side, all in New York City, and Moxy South Beach in Miami. Moxy Downtown Los Angeles and AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles are due to open in 2023.

ABOUT MOXY HOTELS®

Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With over 120 properties open across 23 countries and territories, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all – forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on Instagram . Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

ABOUT LIGHTSTONE

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone is active in 26 states across the country, developing, managing, and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With 182 existing properties, Lightstone's over $7.5 billion portfolio currently includes over 11.6 million square feet of industrial, logistics, life sciences, and commercial properties; over 25,000 residential units; and over 4,400 hotel keys. Lightstone's development portfolio includes over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. Following the award-winning openings of Moxy Times Square, Moxy Chelsea, and Moxy East Village, Lightstone opened Moxy Miami South Beach in 2021, Moxy Lower East Side in 2022, and Moxy Williamsburg in 2023. Moxy Downtown Los Angeles, and AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles will open in Spring 2023.

