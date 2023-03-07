Pet Releaf, the #1 Pet CBD Brand, Sells Out of New Limited Ingredient CBD Shampoos & Conditioners On Day of Launch

Pet Releaf, the #1 Pet CBD Brand, Sells Out of New Limited Ingredient CBD Shampoos & Conditioners On Day of Launch

Just 24 hours after launching, the limited-ingredient grooming products were sold out; after

restocking, they continue to be popular.

DENVER, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching their new, award-winning line of CBD shampoos and conditioners in Fall 2022, Pet Releaf, the industry's first and leading plant-based pet CBD brand, saw record interest from retailers and pet parents alike. Less than a day after becoming available, the grooming products sold out.

Pet Releaf, the original plant-powered pet health brand. (PRNewswire)

"While we expected the shampoos to be popular, we were thrilled when they were all claimed within the first day."

"As expected, we have seen that there is a high demand for all-natural pet shampoo and conditioner. While we expected the products to be popular, we were thrilled when they were all claimed within the first day of our launch," said Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings.

The Pet Releaf team worked hard to restock all four of their Skin & Coat Releaf shampoos and conditioners, which are now available for purchase. The fast-selling topicals are veterinarian-formulated with all-natural, plant-based ingredients like organic aloe vera extract, organic chamomile, and USDA organic full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD.

Both consumers and retailers have applauded the Skin & Coat Releaf line, which gives pet parents a safe, plant-based, limited-ingredient option for their dogs. The shampoos and conditioners are also hypoallergenic, dye-free, vegan-friendly, Pet PH-balanced, detergent-free, cruelty-free, and sustainably made.

The bottles have been quickly picked up by Pet Releaf distribution partners such as Southeast Pet, Newco, Supreme Pet Supply, Independent Pet Supply, AFCO Distribution, Fauna Foods, Generation Pet, Frontier Distribution, Aloha Natural Pet Supply, Natural Animal Nutrition, Rio Grande, Sunburst Pet Supplies, and Animal Supply Company. Although the grooming products continue to sell quickly, they are available for purchase at retailers and online.

Skin & Coat Releaf products include:

Skin & Coat Releaf Shampoo Itchy & Dry Skin Formula: For dogs that struggle with hot spots, dryness, and scratching, this plant-based shampoo includes ingredients like organic aloe, organic oatmeal, and organic full spectrum hemp extract with CBD to promote healthy, itch-free skin.

Skin & Coat Releaf Shampoo Sensitive Skin Formula: A fragrance-free, plant-based shampoo formulated with organic aloe, organic chamomile, organic calendula, and organic full spectrum hemp extract with CBD, this sensitive formula is designed for dogs of any age sensitive to regular grooming products.

Skin & Coat Releaf 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner: Formulated with organic aloe, kelp, organic oat protein, shea butter, and organic full spectrum hemp extract with CBD, this plant-based shampoo/conditioner is designed for dogs as an easy to use grooming product.

Skin & Coat Releaf Conditioner Soothing & Silkening Formula: For dogs with coarse or long hair who need a little extra conditioning, this plant-based conditioner includes silk protein, argan oil, and organic full spectrum hemp extract with CBD to give your dog a smooth, silky coat.

To learn more about Pet Releaf, visit petreleaf.com.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet CBD health brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and most of all, effectiveness, and has transformed the lives of more than 4 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com.

Media Contact

Miranda Carney

mirandac@petreleaf.com

Pet Releaf's new collection includes four limited-ingredient, plant-powered shampoos and conditioners for dogs. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pet Releaf