WOUND CARE THOUGHT LEADER, DAVID NAVAZIO ON: 7 WOUND CARE TRENDS FOR 2023

The global wound care market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, from 2022 to 2030, according to a recent report by Grandview Research.

According to David Navazio, President and CEO of Gentell, one of the largest wound care manufacturers in North America, "2023 and beyond is going to be highly challenging for the wound care industry because the most effective care is delivered in a highly personalized manner, deeply affected by shortages in skilled nursing labor." Navazio believes that in view of the shortage, companies that are on the cutting edge of wound management technology, including the implementation of advanced patient wound management databases and digital delivery of personalized care protocols, will lead the wound care market in the future.

In addition, Navazio has identified the following trends influencing wound care in 2023:

1) An industry dealing with the affects from continuing staffing shortages.

The limited number of health care professionals trained in wound care will persist as a major issue in 2023, continuing to limit delivery and frequency of wound care.

2) Wound care quality may suffer due to personnel issues.

Because of the staffing shortage, protocols are being considered by medical administrators that would relax the quality and frequency of care. For example, under consideration is changing from a daily dressing-change protocol to a 3-day dressing change standard.

3) Although states probably will increase skilled nursing per diem stipend, it may not ultimately affect wound care.

Increases in government per diem funds for long term care facilities will likely continue to be outpaced by inflation and other rising health care costs, leaving few additional funds available for improvements in wound care personnel, administration and management.

4) Wound care training at life sciences schools will become expanded, enhanced and required.

More medical and nursing schools are recognizing the priority of wound care and broadening their wound care course offerings and making them required.

5) Natural honey and products made with honey will become the fastest growing wound care trend.

Honey will become a leading new wound product or additive due to a nationwide shortage of chemical debriding agents. Honey is low cost and has exceptional capacity to heal wounds by contributing to a natural, anti-microbial environment that virtually eliminates bacteria and other causes of infection.

6) Inflation will force the wound care market to utilize lower cost dressing solutions.

Complex and expensive alternative wound care products, such as skin substitutes, will be met with stiff economic resistance limiting market viability in 2023.

7) Advanced technology and artificial intelligence will become more important to delivering personalization and results.

Advanced technology, in the form of patient-personalized wound care digital databases and protocol interfaces, have become the new standard in wound care delivery because of their ability to provide instant patient histories, aggregate wound care best practices, recommend ideal treatment protocols, and deliver training suggestions.

Said Navazio, "In 2023, the wound care industry will innovate through technology in order to overcome personnel limitations and continue to deliver a high-quality standard of wound care to support growing demand."

David Navazio is President and CEO of Gentell, one of North America's largest wound care dressing manufacturers, manufacturing and supplying efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, hospitals, home care, hospices and other providers.

