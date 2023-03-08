SDG&E INFUSED $2.4B INTO ECONOMY THROUGH PURCHASE OF GOODS AND SERVICES LAST YEAR

Nearly 40% of the Expenditures Were with Diverse Businesses

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) infused $2.4 billion into the economy in 2022 through the purchase of goods and services to support its mission to deliver, clean, safe and reliable energy service to the 3.7 million residents of the region. Of that amount, $964 million went to diverse suppliers, representing 39.75% of the total expenditures – far exceeding the 22% goal set by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

Nearly half of SDG&E's diverse business expenditures, or $470 million, were with local companies in the San Diego region. And approximately 87% of SDG&E's diverse suppliers are in California, further helping to grow the state's economy, which currently is the fourth largest in the world.

Details and highlights on suppliers and diverse spend categories can be found in SDG&E's newly release annual supplier diversity report .

"Through our supplier diversity program, we are achieving multiple goals at the same time: growing our regional economy, expanding opportunities for small and diverse businesses, while building climate resilient energy infrastructure and advancing regional state climate goals to become net zero," said SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn. "Our diverse suppliers have been instrumental in our ongoing work to build a safer, more climate-resilient energy future."

SDG&E's supplier diversity program reflects one of the company's core values, which is to champion people by creating opportunities through diversity, equity and inclusion.

"I've been an SDG&E vendor for 9 years, and I've seen firsthand the company's exceptional efforts to provide opportunities to small, diverse businesses," said Teena Deering, CEO and owner of TeeDeeUAS. "It was through this program that my company became the lead Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) consultant and a supplier of UAS pilots for SDG&E's inaugural UAS Program."

Diverse suppliers support SDG&E's key businesses areas such as electric and gas construction and operations. One reason for SDG&E's success is the renewed enthusiasm among its employees to champion diverse suppliers. The company's inclusive culture empowers individuals at all levels of the company to drive change by advocating and supporting diversity in our supply chain.

For more than a decade, SDG&E employees who serve as Supplier Diversity Champion Ambassadors have played an active role in seeking out and mentoring new diverse suppliers to ensure they are competitive and able to grow into prime contractor roles.

Here is a breakdown of SDG&E's 2022 spending by diverse business categories:

Minority Business Enterprise (MBE): $467.2 million or 19.26%

Women Business Enterprise (WBE): $394.3 million or 16.26%

Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE): $94 million or 3.87%

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Business Enterprise (LGBTE): $8.6 million or 0.36%

SDG&E is an innovative San Diego-based energy company that provides clean, safe and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and southern Orange counties. The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by providing its electricity from renewable sources; modernizing natural gas pipelines; accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; supporting numerous non-profit partners; and, investing in innovative technologies to ensure the reliable operation of the region's infrastructure for generations to come. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE). For more information, visit SDGEnews.com or connect with SDG&E on Twitter (@SDGE ), Instagram ( @SDGE ) and Facebook .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE San Diego Gas & Electric