CryptoLawyers.org, the Cryptocurrency Investor Rights Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Coinbase, Inc. (COIN), Robinhood (HOOD) and others on Behalf of Crypto Investors

TAMPA, Fla. and NAPLES, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoLawyers.org, a law firm helmed by two of the nation's leading investment fraud attorneys fighting for the rights of cryptocurrency investors, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of customers of Coinbase, Robinhood, and other cryptocurrency exchanges, who have purchased crypto securities from those companies. The investigation concerns possible violations of state and federal securities laws and the failure to furnish investors with material risk disclosures as required by those laws.

"The investigation we are launching is different in kind from any lawsuit or investigation that has been announced to date in the crypto universe," Tom Grady, a co-founder of the firm who has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients over the nearly four decades he has been practicing securities law, said. "We believe Coinbase, Robinhood, and other exchanges have violated the law, and investors who lost money purchasing cryptocurrencies on their platforms may be entitled to recover those losses."

"What makes our case different from others is that we seek to enforce the agreements these companies had customers sign rather than challenge and, as a result, we believe our clients will be able to have their claims heard much more quickly than other legal claims out there," added co-founder Guy Burns.

CryptoLawyers.org is currently asking clients of Coinbase, Robinhood, and other exchanges who suffered losses purchasing cryptocurrencies on their platforms to reach out to share information about their investments and for a free evaluation to see if they may have a claim that meets Crypto Lawyers' criteria for speedy filing and resolution. Interested parties can learn more by visiting CryptoLawyers.org or emailing us at claims@cryptolawyers.org .

Coinbase was founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong, a former Airbnb engineer. In 2021, it became a public reporting company on the Nasdaq exchange via a direct listing. Since its founding, Coinbase has offered, sold and made a market in digital asset investments, some of which have been found by the SEC to be "securities" requiring their own registration or exemption in order to be offered for sale. In spite of those SEC findings, Coinbase continues to offer digital asset investments that are not registered with the SEC in possible violation of state and federal law.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is a financial services company headquartered in California. The company began offering the ability to trade cryptocurrencies in 2018. In 2020 Robinhood disclosed that it was under SEC investigation for failing to disclose material information to its clients and later paid $65 million to settle the investigation.

Whistleblower Notice: Anyone with nonpublic information regarding Coinbase or Robinhood should consider aiding this investigation or the SEC's investigation through the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under that program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30% of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, visit CryptoLawyers.org or email us at claims@cryptolawyers.org .

About CryptoLawyers.org:

CryptoLawyers.org was formed in 2022 by Tom Grady and Guy Burns, experienced securities and investment fraud attorneys, for the sole purpose of helping cryptocurrency investors recover losses from investing in unregistered crypto securities. Grady has represented securities investors in financial industry disputes in court and arbitration since 1984 and previously served as the Commissioner of the Florida Office of Financial Regulation (Florida's equivalent of the SEC). Grady is also the Chief Investment Officer for an investment partnership that invests in private and public companies in the financial industry.

Burns is an accomplished trial lawyer and one of Florida's Legal Elite "Best Company Lawyers" Super Lawyers. He has also been named Lawyer of the Year eight times in categories related to securities and financial litigation and has practiced in these fields for over 40 years.

Investors who purchased or sold cryptocurrencies through Coinbase, Robinhood, or other crypto exchanges and wish to help with this investigation or obtain additional information about the potential recovery of their investment losses may visit CryptoLawyers.org or email them at claims@CryptoLawyers.org .

Any contact will be treated as confidential and will be free of charge.

