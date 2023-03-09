LILYSILK's Celebrity-Inspired Spring Style Guide Lets Style-Conscious Wardrobes Blossom

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, is making life easy for silk fans around the world with a spring style guide inspired by stars who have been spotted wearing the globally popular brand.

Most recently, award-winning actor, Amanda Seyfried, was spotted wearing LILYSILK Wide-Legged Silk Fig Pants on set during filming. These high waist, wide leg, floaty and asymmetrical-bottom Palazzo pants make a fittingly dramatic statement that exudes style and quality. Amanda chose the 2022 Taffy colored pants which are now also available in Oxblood in the brand-new 2023 Spring Collection.

Amanda Seyfried was spotted wearing LILYSILK Wide-Legged Silk Fig Pants on set during filming (PRNewswire)

Another inspirational choice for spring wardrobes is LILYSILK's enormously popular best-selling SOS Shirt. Poised and professional when tucked in, the SOS Shirt can also be worn relaxed and untucked for an effortlessly undone aesthetic as Viola Davis perfectly demonstrated with her Navy Pinstripe version on the red carpet. For more inspiration, it's also worth checking check out the gorgeous Cindy Crawford's interpretation in Navy Blue while stepping out for dinner.

LILYSILK's Classic Freesia Silk Shirt Dress, a timeless piece which is a refreshingly feminine rendition of the classic menswear shirt, has also been seen on celebrities with Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams both choosing a version of this quintessential spring piece. A relaxed silhouette means this dress can be worn for brunch and business with the simple addition of a belted waist and heel.

To truly blossom, the LILYSILK Floral Collection has also proven to be a celebrity fav and the Vintage Lily print, with delicate lilies blossoming on classic chocolate and dark blue premium silk, displays effortless chic as Anne Hathaway showed with a LILYSILK Stunning Rectangular Silk Lily Scarf on her bag during the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

LILYSILK's X Mika Ninagawa Collection is a springtime celebration of silk and flowers that infuses art and imagination as Lupita Nyong'o spectacularly exemplified during an interview for her recent movie.

"In celebration of spring and our latest 2023 Spring Collection, we have prepared this star style guide for LILYSILK fans so they too can live spectacularly. Reflecting our goal of bringing LILYSILK fans the ultimate comfort in every passing season, the time has arrived to get rid of cold and thickness and embrace warmth and softness," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK.

