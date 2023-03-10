SAYSH INTRODUCES LIMITED EDITION SAIL COLORWAY OF THE SAYSH ONE SNEAKER

The Allyson Felix-led footwear brand launches a new color for spring alongside their latest campaign,

Saysh Girls Walk Like This

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saysh, the community-centered footwear brand for and by women, is pleased to announce the introduction of a new spring colorway of the brand's hit Saysh One sneaker: Sail. Beginning March 10, 2023, customers can purchase the newest addition alongside Saysh's full selection of footwear and lifestyle products on Saysh.com .

Sail is a limited-edition colorway offering a fresh take on the brand's signature Saysh One sneaker. Featuring a cool palette with pale green laces, Saysh One Sail serves as a reminder that women don't have to sacrifice function for style, as Saysh Ones are designed to keep women comfortable and supported on their journey, no matter where it takes them.

To accompany the launch, Saysh is encouraging women around the world to join together and make walking a part of their daily routine through their 'Saysh Girls Walk Like This' campaign. After Saysh co-founder and Olympic champion Allyson Felix faced a traumatic birth experience, walking became an important part of her recovery process, eventually becoming the foundation for her return to competition and winning an 11th Olympic medal. Through the 'Saysh Girls Walk Like This' campaign, the brand is encouraging all women to support each other's journeys and remind each other they are not alone.

Saysh is a community-centered footwear brand for and by women. Upon finding that most sneakers on the market are made for men, the Saysh team began crafting sneaker designs thoughtfully, piece by piece, for women, which very few brands do. From the design to testing to manufacturing, the brand's core products, which include the Saysh One and the Saysh Two, have been designed specifically for women and are sculpted based on the true proportions and needs of a woman's foot. To shop the brand's selection of footwear made for and by women, and to learn about the brand's groundbreaking Maternity Returns Policy , visit Saysh.com and follow @bysaysh .

About Saysh:

Saysh is a community-centered footwear brand for and by women focused on ethical conscience, aesthetic sensibility, and an athletic mindset. Saysh is co-founded by Allyson Felix, the most decorated Track and field Olympian, and Wes Felix, her brother, and business partner. The brand's debut lifestyle sneaker is the Saysh One. Visit Saysh.com and join us at @bySaysh on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

