Thirty Women Financial Advisors Recognized by Bankers Life

CHICAGO, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, announced its Top Women Financial Advisors for 2023.

The Top Women Financial Advisors program is a Bankers Life internal incentive awarded to the company's top-performing women financial advisors. The campaign showcases "The Best of the Best" women financial advisors representing Bankers Life Securities, Inc. and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc.

"This elite group of advisors are making a significant impact in helping to secure the financial future of our clients," said Cheryl Heilman, president of Bankers Life Securities, Inc. (BLS) and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. (BLAS). "Our Top Women Financial Advisors winners are passionate about educating clients on the importance of financial education. They go above and beyond to get to know each individual and family personally, providing them with a customized strategy and the best guidance and service possible to help build their clients' financial security."

Bankers Life is dedicated to the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women in the financial services industry. The company has invested in and supports several programs, including its Women's Leadership and Networking Committee (WLNC), an affinity group that is dedicated to mentorship and career development for the women within the Bankers Life sales organization.

The WLNC offers a variety of initiatives and programs that bring together women who work at Bankers Life in different stages of their personal and professional development, including Advancing Financial Advisors, the Superwoman Summit, and its Making Mentors program.

Financial Advisors qualify annually for recognition by achieving specific production and client service criteria. Congratulations to our 2023 Top Women Financial Advisors:

About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance and wealth management solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,300 exclusive agents, including nearly 700 financial representatives working from more than 230 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

Bankers Life is the marketing brand of various affiliated companies of CNO Financial Group including, Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Bankers Life Securities, Inc., and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. Non-affiliated insurance products are offered through Bankers Life Securities General Agency, Inc., (dba BL General Insurance Agency, Inc., AK, AL, CA, NV, PA).

Securities and variable annuities offered through Bankers Life Securities, Inc. Member, FINRA/SIPC (dba BL Securities Inc., AL, GA, IA, IL, MI, NV, PA). Advisory products and services offered by Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. SEC Registered Investment Adviser (dba BL Advisory Services, Inc., AL, GA, IA, MT, NV, PA).

