Aurora Capital Partners Promotes Bryant Yung to Principal

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora" or the "Firm") is pleased to announce that Bryant Yung has been promoted to Principal. Prior to joining Aurora in 2019, Bryant worked at Empyrean Capital Partners and Oak Hill Capital Partners after beginning his career in investment banking at UBS.

During his tenure at Aurora, Bryant has been actively engaged with numerous portfolio companies and serves on the Board of Directors of SRP Companies, Spray-Tek and Universal Pure. Bryant earned his B.S. from Cornell University and received his MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Bryant has become a highly-valued and trusted teammate both internally at Aurora and at our portfolio companies," said Matt Laycock, a Partner at Aurora. "He has been an integral member of the Aurora investment team and we look forward to his continued contributions as we collectively execute Aurora's Strategy & Operations Program to drive value across our portfolio."

Since the beginning of 2022, the Firm has completed platform investments, including the acquisition of Universal Pure in November and the take-private acquisition of Sharps Compliance in August. In working with its portfolio companies during that timeframe, Aurora completed 27 add-on acquisitions and realized successful exits from Pace to Leonard Green in January of 2022, VLS Environmental Solutions to I Squared in August and National Technical Solutions to Element Materials Technology Group in September.

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $5 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, the firm executes control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora drives scale and strategic transformation at its companies by leveraging its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

