Infosys Recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the Third Consecutive Year by Ethisphere

BENGALURU, India , March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized, by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. Infosys received the honour, for the third consecutive year, for demonstrating the high standards of business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

Infosys has become the only Company in India, and one of the four companies globally, in the software and services industry to receive this recognition. This recognition is awarded to global companies that have exceptional business ethics and are committed to advance business integrity.

Infosys has been recognized among 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. These companies were evaluated based on the Ethisphere Ethics Quotient® across multiple categories, including culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

"Ethics matter. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said, Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Infosys for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said, "We are honoured to be part of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies community. This recognition is a testament to the strong foundation of ethical business practices and accountability that we continue to build on. As a responsible corporate entity, we are fully committed to nurturing excellence and transparency of operations and outcomes for the businesses that we drive."

The complete list of 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found here: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

