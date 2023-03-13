The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) Kicks off 2023 with Webinar Series and East Coast Chapter Event

MIAMI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) has started the new year with a series of webinars designed to provide insights into the latest trends in the luxury hotel industry. The latest webinar, titled "2023: The Future of Events & Group Travel," sponsored by Tripleseat , focused on the evolution of events and group travel, attendee expectations, staffing challenges, and ways to enhance the luxury experience. The webinar was moderated by Whitney Spratt, Senior Director of Hotels at Tripleseat, and featured speakers Lisa Bush, Director of Sales and Marketing at Thompson Nashville, Joel Costa, Director of Sales & Marketing at 1 Hotel San Francisco, and Priya Rajamani, VP Implementation & Support at StayNTouch.

To watch a recording of the webinar visit the ILHA website here

We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Anytime Postage . This customizable self-service postal kiosk enables hotels to offer convenient shipping services to their room guests and tradeshow participants anywhere in the world. The self-service kiosk is easy to use and provides guests real-time shipping rates, package tracking, and label printing.

The Anytime Postage kiosk also supports hotel staff by providing a fast and straightforward shipping option to return items left behind by guests or ship vacation purchases made by guests ahead to a guest's home or next destination.

Matt Going, CEO and Co-Founder of Anytime Postage, added, "Anytime Postage was very well received by Inspire 2022 attendees because of the multiple ways our shipping kiosk can improve the guest experience while making hotel staff jobs easier. We look forward to growing our partnership with ILHA and the luxury hotel industry in 2023 and beyond."

Our partnership with Anytime Postage will allow hotels to meet the growing demand in exceeding expectations around the guest experience by providing a seamless and hassle-free automated shipping solution for guests and the supporting hotel staff. To learn how Anytime Postage works, click here to watch their demonstration video .

The ILHA's East Coast Chapter will also hold its first chapter event of the year at the Carillon Miami on the Seagrape Terrace on Tuesday, April 11, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The event will provide attendees with the opportunity to network with other luxury hotel professionals while enjoying preferred room rates of $349 at the venue. Anyone interested in attending should register here and contact the hotel directly for the preferred room rate.

We would like to extend a special thanks to ILHA partner, Avendra , for securing the venue and working with us on making the event a success.

"2023: The Future of Events & Group Travel" and the upcoming East Coast Chapter event are part of the ILHA's ongoing efforts to connect luxury hotel professionals and provide them with insights and resources to succeed in today's ever-changing market. "We are thrilled to offer these opportunities for professionals to come together, share their knowledge, and learn from each other," said Barak Hirschowitz, President of the ILHA. "We look forward to announcing the details of INSPIRE 2023 soon, which promises to be another fantastic event for luxury hotel leaders."

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research. ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com, hospitality and travel forum, ILHA Facebook, ILHA Instagram, ILHA Twitter, ILHA YouTube

