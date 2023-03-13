MEDIA ALERT: THE DOVE SELF-ESTEEM PROJECT AND GABRIELLE UNION TAKE A STAND AGAINST THE #BOLDGLAMOUR FILTER ON HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST NIGHT

MEDIA ALERT: THE DOVE SELF-ESTEEM PROJECT AND GABRIELLE UNION TAKE A STAND AGAINST THE #BOLDGLAMOUR FILTER ON HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST NIGHT

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, March 12, The Dove Self-Esteem Project joined forces once again with Gabrielle Union for Hollywood's biggest afterparty to take a stand against unrealistic beauty standards, urging viewers to #TurnYourBack on the viral Bold Glamour filter on social media.

Gabrielle Union joins forces with Dove Self-Esteem Project in urging viewers to #TurnYourBack on the viral Bold Glamour filter. (PRNewswire)

Last week, Dove called upon its global community to #TurnYourBack on the harmful filter as a part of its commitment to #NoDigitalDistortion. During one of Hollywood's most glamourous nights of the year, Gabrielle Union publicly joined Dove's movement, and turned her back to the toxic Bold Glamour filter on the afterparty carpet, commenting:

"The Bold Glamour filter dramatically distorts reality and reinforces narrow and unattainable beauty standards. As a parent and someone who's felt the pressures from social media to look perfect, it's important to me that people realize the negative impact this can have, creating appearance pressures and low self-esteem particularly among young girls. They need to know they are enough! I'm proud to join Dove and turn my back to the Bold Glamour filter."

According to research commissioned by the Dove Self-Esteem Project, 38% of girls say they can't live up to the beauty standards that influencers project on social media, and 80% say they have already applied a filter or used a retouching app to change the way they look in their photos by age 13.

The Dove Self-Esteem Project has reached more than 94 million young people to-date across 150 countries by providing academically validated and free self-esteem education, with a goal of reaching 250 million kids by 2030. These tools include the Confidence Kit, which provides tips on how to build digital self-esteem and to make social media a more positive place for the next generation.

Together, let's stop filters from blurring young people's confidence and build positive body image on social media. Join us and #TurnYourBack to #BoldGlamour. Learn more at Dove.com/selfesteem.

Dove Research

Research conducted by Edelman Data & Intelligence, a global, multidisciplinary research, analytics and data consultancy between November and December 2020 in US, UK, and Canada.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair colour, type and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

Media Contact:

Samantha Colton

samantha.colton@edelman.com

Dove Self-Esteem Project (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dove Self-Esteem Project